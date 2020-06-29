Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Relax On Slick $37000 Per Week Worth Yacht In Genoa

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was unstoppable in the Serie A game against Lecce, scoring once and assisting two goals on Saturday. Despite a hectic schedule following the game, the Portuguese international was seen relaxing on a yacht with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez along with some other close friends ahead of the Juventus vs Genoa clash, photos of which have gone viral on the internet.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez spend time on a yacht

Reports in Italy suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo decided to spend the weekend with Georgina Rodriguez on the east coast of Italy, in Genoa. On Sunday, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was pictured sunbathing and swimming in the Mediterranean Sea. The reports state that Ronaldo hired a yacht named Mangiomar. The 62-feet luxury Cristiano Ronaldo yacht is estimated to cost a whopping €33,000 ($37,000) per week.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez relaxing on yacht since Thursday

The Cristiano Ronaldo yacht Mangiomar is a luxurious Azimut 66 Fly yacht that houses four en suite bedrooms, with the capacity to host nine people. This Cristiano Ronaldo yacht boasts of two sundecks and comes along with a personalised crew. Reports claim that Georgina Rodriguez has been spending time on the Cristiano Ronaldo yacht since Thursday, while Cristiano Ronaldo has been going back and forth to Turin and the yacht.

Juventus vs Genoa to be played on Tuesday

Cristiano Ronaldo was instrumental in Juventus' sensational victory against Lecce when the defending Serie A champions scored four past their opponents. Ronaldo provided two assists in the game, while also winning and scoring one penalty. The Portuguese forward assisted Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain to extend his side's lead on the top of the Serie A points table. Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt also managed to make it to the scoresheet, after scoring a brilliant header during the final minutes of the game.

Juventus suffered a major setback with the Coppa Italia final defeat against Napoli, but have enjoyed an unhindered run in the Serie A. Cristiano Ronaldo's side lead the Serie A points table with 69 points to their credit. Lazio occupy the second place with 65 points to their credit while Antonio Conte's Inter Milan occupy the third spot with 61 points. The Juventus vs Genoa match will be played on Tuesday evening (Wednesday morning according to IST).

Image courtesy: Georgina Rodriguez Instagram account