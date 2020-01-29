The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Have Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Married Secretly?

Football News

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriquez has hinted at her marriage with the Portuguese through an Instagram post on her birthday.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has been dating his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez for almost three years now. There have been frequent reports about the couple’s marriage. However, they have never confirmed the same. That said, a recent post from Georgina Rodriguez hints that the couple have tied the knot secretly.

Also Read | Is Cristiano Ronaldo underrated? The Portuguese has more assists than Xavi and Iniesta

Is Cristiano Ronaldo married? The player posted a message for Georgina Rodriguez

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Georgina Rodriquez turned 26 on Monday and Cristiano Ronaldo posted a heartfelt message for his partner. Ronaldo’s text read as, “Congratulations my love! I wish you a very nice day! You are a great woman and an excellent mother for our children. I love you so much honey!“ 

Is Cristiano Ronaldo married? Georgina Rodriguez thanked her "husband" 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on

Georgina Rodriguez also posted a message on Instagram thanking Cristiano Ronaldo. Her text, when translated from Spanish, read as, “I cannot ask for more from life. I can only ask for a lot of health for my family and myself. I want to always enjoy with them. Thank you for all your congratulations and flowers. Thank you to my husband for giving me the best of my life, our children. I love you.”

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp insists every player except Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has to defend

Is Cristiano Ronaldo married? There were marriage rumours in November 2019

Italian magazine Novella 2000 had earlier revealed that the couple had tied the knot secretly at a private ceremony in Morocco. However, the rumours were put to rest after Cristiano Ronaldo’s representatives denied the claim.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been dating Georgina Rodriguez since 2016 and they have a two-year-old daughter together. While speaking to Piers Morgan, Ronaldo had stated that Rodriguez helped him a lot and he was madly in love with her. He asserted that they will get married one day. He stated that it was his mother’s dream as well.  

Also Read | RECORD-BREAKER: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes fifth-highest scorer in football history

Cristiano Ronaldo is the fifth highest goalscorer in history

Cristiano Ronaldo has now netted 738 goals in 1028 games. This is three goals more than Germany legend Gerd Muller. Muller had scored 735 goals in his career. Ronaldo now occupies the fifth spot in the list of all-time goalscorers. His side will next play against Fiorentina in Serie A on February 2, 2020.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo ends up kissing Paulo Dybala after scoring against Parma: Watch

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
KISHOR'S DARE TO NITISH
MAHARASHTRA MULLS NATIONAL ANTHEM
'TWO MOST HUMBLE BUSINESS MEN'
PRASHANT KISHOR REFUSES TO COMMENT
ROHIT AFTER WINNING SERIES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA