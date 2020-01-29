Have Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Married Secretly?

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has been dating his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez for almost three years now. There have been frequent reports about the couple’s marriage. However, they have never confirmed the same. That said, a recent post from Georgina Rodriguez hints that the couple have tied the knot secretly.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo married? The player posted a message for Georgina Rodriguez

Georgina Rodriquez turned 26 on Monday and Cristiano Ronaldo posted a heartfelt message for his partner. Ronaldo’s text read as, “Congratulations my love! I wish you a very nice day! You are a great woman and an excellent mother for our children. I love you so much honey!“

Is Cristiano Ronaldo married? Georgina Rodriguez thanked her "husband"

Georgina Rodriguez also posted a message on Instagram thanking Cristiano Ronaldo. Her text, when translated from Spanish, read as, “I cannot ask for more from life. I can only ask for a lot of health for my family and myself. I want to always enjoy with them. Thank you for all your congratulations and flowers. Thank you to my husband for giving me the best of my life, our children. I love you.”

Is Cristiano Ronaldo married? There were marriage rumours in November 2019

Italian magazine Novella 2000 had earlier revealed that the couple had tied the knot secretly at a private ceremony in Morocco. However, the rumours were put to rest after Cristiano Ronaldo’s representatives denied the claim.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been dating Georgina Rodriguez since 2016 and they have a two-year-old daughter together. While speaking to Piers Morgan, Ronaldo had stated that Rodriguez helped him a lot and he was madly in love with her. He asserted that they will get married one day. He stated that it was his mother’s dream as well.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the fifth highest goalscorer in history

Cristiano Ronaldo has now netted 738 goals in 1028 games. This is three goals more than Germany legend Gerd Muller. Muller had scored 735 goals in his career. Ronaldo now occupies the fifth spot in the list of all-time goalscorers. His side will next play against Fiorentina in Serie A on February 2, 2020.

