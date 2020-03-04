Cristiano Ronaldo Spends This OUTRAGEOUS Amount Monthly On Georgina Rodriguez: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is known to live a lavish lifestyle. From humongous villas to extravagant cars, the Juventus' superstar has it all. Along with himself, Cristiano Ronaldo also treats his family well. According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo spends up to £80,000-a-month on his fiancee, Georgina Rodriguez.

The rumoured amount is allocated to Rodriguez on a monthly basis for her to maintain her polished standard of living. However, it's not surprising for a man like Cristiano Ronaldo to spend so much on his fiancee as the man, himself, has a very expensive taste.

Also Read | Mikel Arteta Opens Up On Former Club Manchester City's UEFA Champions League Ban

Ronaldo relationship: Georgina Rodriguez is living a life which not many can

Georgina Rodriguez is also the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo's daughter, Alana Martina. The couple lives in a splendid villa in Turin. Cristiano Ronaldo earns up to £28million-a-year in terms of salary from Juventus. Interestingly, the legend earns more from Instagram on a yearly basis apart from his brand endorsements and business investments. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the richest athletes in the world so spending money on his loved ones is not a big deal for the 35-year-old.

Also Read | Man City Ban: Pep Guardiola Won't Leave Man City Even If They Get Demoted To League Two

However, Georgina Rodriguez also earns enough to support her high profile lifestyle. It is reported that Ronaldo's girlfriend mints up to £6600 per Instagram post to sponsor a product as she has 16.5 million followers in the social media site. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez met at a fashion outlet and started dating soon after. Georgina Rodriguez gifted Cristiano Ronaldo a stunning Mercedes G-Wagon worth £93,000 on the star's 35th birthday. The couple is expected to tie the knot soon.

Also Read | Neymar Will Have To Forget Birthday Parties In Brazil If He Returns: Former Barca VP

Also Read | Toni Kroos Has Been Consistently Scoring Against Celta Vigo For The Last Five Years