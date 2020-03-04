The Debate
Cristiano Ronaldo Spends This OUTRAGEOUS Amount Monthly On Georgina Rodriguez: Reports

Football News

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez met in a fashion outlet and started dating right away. Read more to get detailed information about the report.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is known to live a lavish lifestyle. From humongous villas to extravagant cars, the Juventus' superstar has it all. Along with himself, Cristiano Ronaldo also treats his family well. According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo spends up to £80,000-a-month on his fiancee, Georgina Rodriguez.

The rumoured amount is allocated to Rodriguez on a monthly basis for her to maintain her polished standard of living. However, it's not surprising for a man like Cristiano Ronaldo to spend so much on his fiancee as the man, himself, has a very expensive taste.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sanremo here we go!!!! 🌸🚁❤️ #sanremo @ermannoscervino

A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on

Ronaldo relationship: Georgina Rodriguez is living a life which not many can

Georgina Rodriguez is also the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo's daughter, Alana Martina. The couple lives in a splendid villa in Turin. Cristiano Ronaldo earns up to £28million-a-year in terms of salary from Juventus. Interestingly, the legend earns more from Instagram on a yearly basis apart from his brand endorsements and business investments. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the richest athletes in the world so spending money on his loved ones is not a big deal for the 35-year-old.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on

However, Georgina Rodriguez also earns enough to support her high profile lifestyle. It is reported that Ronaldo's girlfriend mints up to £6600 per Instagram post to sponsor a product as she has 16.5 million followers in the social media site. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez met at a fashion outlet and started dating soon after. Georgina Rodriguez gifted Cristiano Ronaldo a stunning Mercedes G-Wagon worth £93,000 on the star's 35th birthday. The couple is expected to tie the knot soon.

A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on

