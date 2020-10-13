GER Vs SUI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Nations League Live

Germany will welcome Switzerland to the Rhein Energie Stadion in Cologne for the UEFA Nations League A Group 4 clash on October 13, Tuesday (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:15 am IST. Germany are currently two points behind Spain and will look to take maximum points before they face Spain. Here's a look at our GER vs SUI Dream11 prediction and GER vs SUI Dream11 team.

GER vs SUI live: GER vs SUI Dream11 prediction and preview

Germany started their League A Group 4 campaign with back-to-back draws against Spain and Switzerland but recorded a 2-1 win over Ukraine on Saturday night. On the other hand, Switzerland have picked up a solitary point so far having lost two and picked up their only point from a draw against Germany in the reverse fixture back home. Based on current form and recent results, our GER vs SUI match prediction is a draw.

GER vs SUI live: Germany vs Switzerland head to head

Germany have won 35 games out of the 51 the two sides have played while Switzerland have won nine. The remaining seven have ended in draws and this includes the most recent fixture between the two sides.

GER vs SUI live: GER vs SUI Dream11 team, top picks

GER vs SUI live - Germany probable playing 11

Manuel Neuer; Matthias Ginter, Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger; Lukas Klostermann Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Marcel Halstenberg; Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz; Timo Werner

GER vs SUI live - Switzerland probable playing 11

Yann Sommer; Ricardo Rodriguez, Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar; Loris Benito, Djibril Sow, Granit Xhaka, Silvan Widmer; Ruben Vargas, Haris Seferovic, Xherdan Shaqiri

GER vs SUI live: Player to watch

Granit Xhaka has been a fantastic player and is expected to thrive and is our pick for the player to watch in the GER vs SUI Dream11 team.

GER vs SUI Dream11 prediction: GER vs SUI Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Manuel Neuer

Defenders - Matthias Ginter, Niklas Sule, Nico Elvedi, Fabian Schar

Midfielders - Granit Xhaka (VC), Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka

Forwards - Serge Gnabry (C), Timo Werner, Xherdan Shaqiri

Note: The above GER vs SUI Dream11 prediction, GER vs SUI Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The GER vs SUI Dream11 team and GER vs SUI Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Germany Football Twitter