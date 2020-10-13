Liverpool Boss Klopp Sends Heartwarming Letter To 11-year-old Dealing With Anxiety

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp took some time off from his hectic schedule of coaching the Reds to send a letter to an 11-year-old suffering from anxiety. The German tactician made it a point to respond to the schoolgoing kid in his time of distress after he received a letter over the summer from him, explaining the problem he has been facing lately.

Klopp responds to young Liverpool fan

Lewis Balfe, a young Liverpool fan from Maidenhead in Berkshire wrote a letter to Jurgen Klopp stressing on his fear of beginning secondary school. The Liverpool boss made it a point to calm him down while responding to the child on World Mental Health Day that was celebrated on Saturday, October 10. Klopp stated that he too gets nervous before Liverpool’s matches and it was a common fear.

Jürgen Klopp's personal letter to an 11 year old child who wrote to him about his stress and anxiety over starting secondary school this September gone.



He is much more than just our manager. 👏 #LFC pic.twitter.com/qqgddokfp3 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) October 11, 2020

The Liverpool coach went on thank Lewis for his love and support for the defending Premier League champions, while also urging him not to worry about ‘bad’ things. Klopp’s letter read: “To be totally honest, I would be worried if I did not get nervous because when it happens it gives me the chance to turn that energy into something positive. I know it might be strange for a boy of your age to think that the Liverpool manager can feel the way you do but I do.”

Klopp lauds kid's thoughtful personality

The Champions League-winning manager went on to laud the kid as a thoughtful and caring personality as is evident from his letter and stated that it was impossible not to get nervous with these traits. The child had reportedly asked Klopp about his reaction when his players felt nervous.

Klopp stated that he makes it a point to make his players realise their importance and the trust he has on them. He further went on urge Lewis not to worry about bad things, citing examples of his own failure with his former club Borussia Dortmund as well as the initial struggle at Anfield.

Klopp cites his own failure

Klopp insisted that he too has lost several finals, including the Champions League with Dortmund as well as Liverpool and it is indeed not a good feeling. The Liverpool coach concluded by saying he has been able to bounce back with the support of his family and friends, which further resulted in glorious days.

Image courtesy: Liverpool Twitter