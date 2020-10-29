Gerard Pique Can Reportedly LEAVE Barcelona Whenever He Likes Thanks To New Contract

Barcelona's thumping victory against Ferenvaros in the Champions League last week was followed up by the announcement of contract extension of four key players of the first team. Among these, club vice-captain Gerard Pique extended his contract until 2024 amid the dressing room controversy surrounding the pay cut proposal. A shocking report now suggests that the defender could leave Barcelona anytime, courtesy of a new clause in his renewed contract.

Barcelona news: Special clause inserted in Gerard Pique contract

Gerard Pique's contract has been strengthened with a hefty €500 million release clause. His contract will be based on the number of games he manages to play for Barcelona beginning from the 2021-22 season. The defender will be 37 if he goes on to honour his contract until 2024.

But a report by Spanish media outlet Sport has now claimed that the Gerard Pique contract includes a special clause that could be triggered by the player as well as the club. The new clause allows him to leave any time during the period of his contract if the defender feels his time is up at Camp Nou.

Gerard Pique transfer to a European side impossible with new clause

But there's a catch in the new clause. Barcelona transfer news suggests that the clause will be triggered only if Gerard Pique decides to bring down the curtain to his career or if he plans to play away from Europe, say the Major League Soccer (MLS). The Barcelona vice-captain will not be able to play for any other European side after triggering the special clause.

Meanwhile, some provisions of the contract also favour Barcelona. The report claims the club will be within their rights to cancel the former Spain international's contract if he does not play in at least 35 per cent of the games. Notably, the defender has also agreed to a pay cut by 50 per cent of the €244,000-a-week that he earns currently.

Pique, three other players agree to pay cut

Apart from Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Frenkie de Jong also extended their respective contracts with the club. The three players have agreed to reduce their wages to the tune of 30 per cent of their current pay to help the club sail through the financial crisis.

