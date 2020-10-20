Gerard Pique Open to wage Cut In 2021 To Help Barcelona With Financial Restructuring 

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique is reportedly open to taking a pay cut next year as part of the financial restructuring within the first-team squad. It is believed that the veteran defender has decided to take a cut in his wages after it was reported that Barcelona planned to offer Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Frenkie de Jong and Clement Lenglet contract extensions. The LaLiga giants have suffered a major financial blow with the coronavirus pandemic and have planned to reduce salaries at the club by 30% in order to cope with the growing economic concerns at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona wage bill concerns: Gerard Pique open to Barcelona pay cut

According to reports from Spanish news publication AS, Gerard Pique has agreed to take a pay cut next year in order to support Barcelona amid their financial situation. It is believed that Pique has put the club's best interests before his own and also understands the necessity of this measure because he has his own business ventures to run. Pique has been a part of Barcelona for 12 years now and is reportedly the first player to agree to the new Barcelona pay cut policy.

Gerard Pique contract extension: Gerard Pique wages at Barcelona to be cut next year?

Gerard Pique last signed a contract extension with Barcelona back in 2018 and his current deal with the club runs out in the summer of 2022. Barcelona are reportedly preparing to offer the 33-year-old a new deal despite 18 months left on his current contract. However, the new deal is likely to see Pique's €245,000-a-week wages drop by 30% next year.

Barcelona wage bill: Club planning to reduce wages for all employees

Last week, reports claimed that the Barcelona board, including president Josep Maria Bartomeu, decided to reduce players salaries at the club by 30% after being heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Reports from Marca stated that Barcelona's debt rose from €217m in June 2019 to €488m in June 2020. Barcelona trimmed their first-team squad this year and managed to get around €80m off their wage bill.

However, there are still concerns with player wages as Barcelona are in the midst of offering Ter Stegen, Lenglet and De Jong new deals. On Monday, reports from Cadena Ser revealed that the three players are unhappy with the squad's opposition to the wage cuts. Blaugrana chief executive Oscar Grau has reportedly been trying to reach agreements with all the first-team members.

