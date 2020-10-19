Barcelona Transfer News: Ronald Koeman Intends To Sign Lyon's Memphis Depay In January

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has confirmed plans to sign Lyon attacker Memphis Depay in the January transfer window. The Dutch star was tipped to join Barcelona in the summer but the LaLiga giants failed to negotiate a move before the transfer window closed earlier this month on October 5. Despite Barcelona currently reeling from the economic ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic, Koeman has insisted that he plans to make a move for Depay in January 2021.

Barcelona transfer news: Ronald Koeman plans for Memphis Depay transfer in January 2021

Ever since Ronald Koeman was named as the new Barcelona head coach in August, the 57-year-old has been eager to bring in some of his national compatriots at the club, having previously managed the Dutch national team. Koeman immediately informed star forward Luis Suarez he wasn't going to be part of his plans as the Catalonian giants planned for their revival. Multiple reports linked Memphis Depay to Barcelona as Suarez's replacement, however, due to the financial ramification of COVID-19, the Blaugrana were unable to sign the forward from Lyon.

Ronald Koeman says Barcelona could move for Lyon's Memphis Depay in January:



“It’s a possibility. I will try because I want to have him at Barcelona. But I can’t know what the financial situation of the club will be then. We’ll have to wait.” (AD) pic.twitter.com/l8ovgzcYkd — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) October 17, 2020

Sources later revealed that Depay, who has less than 12 months remaining on his current deal with the Ligue 1 giants, was left 'disappointed' with Barcelona over their inability to sign him over the summer. However, Koeman has now confirmed that he intends to bring the 26-year-old to the Camp Nou during the winter transfer window. While speaking to AD, the Dutch manager said: “It’s a possibility to sign him (Depay) in January but I will try my best because I want to have him at Barcelona. Despite my intentions, I need to know the financial situation of the club so we have to wait.”

Reports from Spain claimed that Depay's move to Barcelona was blocked because Ousmane Dembele decided to remain at the club. Barcelona initially planned to offload the Frenchman to Man United but the 23-year-old opted to stay put at the Camp Nou. Barcelona had planned to use the funds from Dembele's sale to purchase Depay. Their decision to keep Philippe Coutinho also meant that they were unable to sign any big-name attackers.

The Blaugrana suffered a 1-0 defeat against Getafe on Saturday, the first for Ronald Koeman as Barcelona boss. Barcelona's defeat at the weekend leaves them in ninth place in the LaLiga table after four games. Meanwhile, Depay registered three assists for Lyon in their 3-2 win over Strasbourg on Sunday.

Image Credits - Lyon, Ronald Koeman Instagram