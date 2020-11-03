Gerd Muller Slowly Passing Into The Afterlife with dementia, Says Germany Legend's Wife

Gerd Muller's wife has disclosed heartbreaking details about the Germany legend’s battle with dementia. Back in 2015, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich confirmed that their club legend was diagnosed with the illness but Muller's wife, Uschi, has now revealed that the 1970 Ballon d'Or winner's case has gone from bad to worse. Muller, who turns 75 today, November 3, spends most of his time lying in bed and is awake rarely as he continues to receive treatment at a nursing home in Bavaria.

Gerd Muller's health deteriorating as German legend's wife reveals his dementia is getting worse

While speaking to German news outlet BILD a day before Gerd Muller's 75th birthday, Uschi shared some upsetting news over the Bayern legend's health and physical condition. "He (Muller) eats almost nothing because he can hardly swallow food, lies in bed for almost 24 hours and has only a few waking moments." Uschi, who has been caring for her husband ever since he was diagnosed with dementia, then added, "It's really beautiful when he's awake sometimes because he manages to say yes or no with the blinking of his eyes. We have to give him only pureed food."

Uschi went on to explain that although Muller isn't suffering, the 1974 FIFA World Cup winner is slowly passing into the afterlife. "Gerd has been so brave for all his life and he is also fighting this too with calm and peacefulness. I don't think he's suffering but is slowly passing to the afterlife in his sleep." The news of Muller's dementia worsening comes only a day after England’s 1966 World Cup winner Sir Bobby Charlton, 83, was diagnosed with dementia.

Gerd Muller records and honours

Muller won several accolades during his career with Bayern Munich and Germany. The 75-year-old is a three-time European Cup winner and also won four league titles with the Bavarian giants. He won four German Cups at Bayern as well and in total, scored 533 goals in 585 games for the German giants. Muller also holds the record for most goals scored (40) in one Bundesliga season, which he set in 1971-72.

At an international level, Muller won the 1972 European Championship and the 1974 FIFA World Cup with West Germany. In total, Muller scored 68 goals in 62 appearances for his country.

