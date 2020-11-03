Man City Prepared To Make Sterling, De Bruyne Highest-paid PL Stars With Bumper new Deals

Man City are reportedly prepared to make Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne the highest-paid footballers in England. Both players are currently tied down to the Etihad until 2023 but the Cityzens are set to offer Sterling and De Bruyne bumper contract extensions. Reports claim that City are wary of Real Madrid's interest in Sterling and De Bruyne and therefore, are preparing to offer the duo lucrative deals to keep them in the blue half of Manchester on a long-term deal.

Raheem Sterling contract negotiations with Man City to be resolved soon

According to reports from 90min, Raheem Sterling and Man City have been holding talks of a contract extension for the past 18 months. However, City are confident that the English forward will sign a new deal with the club soon, amid interest from LaLiga giants Real Madrid. It is believed that Sterling will be offered a whopping £400,000-a-week deal, which would be a substantial increase in pay from his current £300,000-a-week deal. This would also make Sterling the highest-paid player in the Premier League.

Sterling joined Man City from Liverpool back in the summer of 2015 and has gone on to win two Premier League titles in the blue half of Manchester. The 25-year-old had previously contemplated a move abroad but City will try and use their financial power to keep him at the club. Sterling has already scored six goals in 10 appearances across all competitions for Man City this season.

#ManCity believe a willingness to make Raheem Sterling England's highest earner will convince him to stay. De Bruyne remains happy with life at the Etihad, and both have been left 'satisfied' with responses to questions over Pep Guardiola's future.



[@90min_Football / Exclusive] — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) November 2, 2020

Kevin De Bruyne contract at Man City: Belgian midfielder also set to receive a bumper new deal

The report from 90min also states Man City are set to make Kevin De Bruyne a stunning £400,000-a-week deal, similar to Sterling. Both players are tied to the club for three more seasons but reports claim that De Bruyne is happy to sign a new deal with City and commit his long-term future at the club. The Belgian midfielder, along with Sterling, is set to become the highest-paid Premier League player if he opts to commit his future to the Cityzens.

De Bruyne has already registered four assists and scored one goal for Man City in all competitions this season. He is currently on a reported £290,000-a-week deal. In September, Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang topped the list as the highest-paid Premier League player by signing a deal with the Gunners which sees him take home over £350,000 a week.

Sterling and De Bruyne initially sought assurances over a number of issues since their contract talks first began. City's potential Champions League ban was the main topic of discussion, but club officials managed to ease any fears after seeing the charges being dropped. More so, the duo has been left 'satisfied' with responses to questions over manager Pep Guardiola's future.

Image Credits - Man City, Raheem Sterling Instagram