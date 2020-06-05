EPL Player Lashes Out At Katie Hopkins Over Racist Comment On Black Lives Matter Campaign

Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt ripped into British media personality Katie Hopkins for her racial remarks over the Black Lives Matter campaign. The feud between the two began when Patrick van Aanholt called out the remarks made by Katie Hopkins on George Floyd with a racist tweet amid the Black Lives Matter movement. Patrick van Aanholt and Katie Hopkins were then involved in a war of words on Twitter which left social media users perplexed and somewhat entertained.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Posts Adorable Picture With Daughters, Calls Them 'Daddy's Girls'

Patrick van Aanholt Twitter beef: Katie Hopkins on George Floyd

Patrick van Aanholt did not take kindle to Katie Hopkins following the critics' comments on the protests amid the Black Lives Matter movement. On Twitter, Katie Hopkins appeared to mock the Black Lives Matter movement with a series of tweets. The comments made by Katie Hopkins on George Floyd appeared to stir Patrick van Aanholt and the Dutch defender opted to call out Hopkins for her statements.

Now you are beginning to understand, son. You May kneel and kiss my ring #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/Sv5FcQsX3p — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) June 2, 2020

I don't know who she is but WOW...2020 needs to cancel you 🤨 https://t.co/YrSOoqiS9K — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) June 4, 2020

Patrick van Aanholt Twitter war with Katie Hopkins

One of Katie Hopkins' tweets suggested that #WhiteoutWednesday should allow for the kneelers to kiss her ring. The tweet was aimed towards the kneeling trend that has sparked an uproar in the sporting world in a bid to eradicate racism. The Crystal Palace star took offence and responded by stating that he is unaware of Katie Hopkins but her comments make no sense in this day and age. Patrick van Aanholt then responded to a video message from Katie Hopkins while the 45-year-old appeared to hammer the African-American community. Van Aanholt claimed that Hopkins enjoys talking a lot but all her comments are simply nonsense.

She really likes to talk 🤣😂 how long she been on this nonsense for? https://t.co/eaqFT975Xb — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) June 4, 2020

ALSO READ: Premier League Fixtures Leaked: Man City Vs Arsenal, Spurs Vs Man Utd Headline First Week

Dear @KTHopkins



My name is Patrick van Aanholt, I am Dutch Black, I'm also Christian (not that colour or Religion has anything to do with it)



As for your ring you are welcome to come to Selhurst and kiss my big toe 👍🏽 ...I'll wait https://t.co/azEyxb2NR5 — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) June 4, 2020

ALSO READ: Timo Werner Transfer: Chelsea Activate £50 Million Release Clause, Agree Deal With Player

Katie Hopkins draws criticism from Patrick van Aanholt on Twitter

Hopkins responded to Van Aanholt's comments about wanting to know who she is with another racist remark. Hopkins stated that she is a "white Christian woman" and the footballer must kneel to kiss her ring. However, the 29-year-old Van Aanholt gave a fitting response to her racist remarks by stating that race or religion matters less in today's world. Van Aanholt then urged Hopkins to visit Selhurst Park and the defender would be waiting for her to kiss his toe instead.

Van Aanholt's attacks on Hopkins didn't stop there as the Palace star trolled the critic for her racist comments by comparing her to a character from the horror movie, 'The Nun'. The Eagles defender also informed his Twitter fans that it wouldn't be the end of his feud with Hopkins to give fans some more entertainment in the future. Van Aanholt received praise for challenging and standing up to Hopkins.

Twitter I'm going bed but I can promise you I'll make time for this Katie Hopkins 🍿 deuces ✌🏽 — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) June 4, 2020

.ALSO READ: Liverpool Pulled Out Of Timo Werner Transfer Due To Financial Restraints: Report