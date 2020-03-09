Bruno Fernandes Shushes Pep Guardiola, Wins United Fans Over In Manchester Derby: Watch

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes won the hearts of a number of fans at Old Trafford after he gestured Man City manager Pep Guardiola to keep quiet during one such moment of the game. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side defeated the defending Premier League champions on Sunday night to win their third Manchester derby this season across all competitions.

Also Read | 'Man City were never interested in Bruno Fernandes', says Pep Guardiola

Man United vs Man City highlights: Bruno Fernandes shushes Pep Guardiola

Bruno Fernandes shushing Pep Guardiola is what the Manchester derby is all about 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kvzwivmGBC — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 8, 2020

In a video that has gone viral since, Bruno Fernandes is seen standing along the touchline. At this moment, Guardiola is seen talking to Fernandes. A furious Fernandes then gestures towards Guardiola with a finger on his lips, implying him to keep quiet.

Bruno Fernandes shushes Pep Guardiola: controversy over transfer rumours

Haha what a hero 😂❤️🔥 — Tomo (@Tomo720__) March 8, 2020

haha well done shutting up the bald fraud — JazzTheDogOfWar (@jazzthedogofwar) March 8, 2020

There was a recent controversy involving Bruno Fernandes and Pep Guardiola. Guardiola had claimed that Man City were not interested in bringing the Portuguese midfielder to Etihad. He said that the club is linked with millions of players and that it is the players’ agents who try to make up such stories.

Also Read | Nani played critical role in Bruno Fernandes choosing Man United over Man City: Report

Man United vs Man City highlights: Bruno Fernandes assists Anthony Martial

In the 30th minute of the game, Bruno Fernandes took a clever free-kick to hit it past the Man City defensive wall. Anthony Martial was quick to volley past goalkeeper Ederson Moraes. Despite City’s efforts to equalise, they failed to capitalise on their chances.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola surprised by City's dominance over Manchester United

Man United vs Man City highlights: Scott McTominay scores in injury time

In the injury time of the game, midfielder Scott McTominay scored the second goal of the night for Man United. Ederson Moraes committed a blunder as he rolled the ball towards McTominay who was hovering around the 35-yard area. The midfielder did not think twice before striking it past Ederson with the Brazilian leaving an unguarded net behind.

The victory means that Man United are fifth on the Premier League points table. Solskjaer’s side have bagged 45 points in 29 games. They will next play against LASK in the Round of 16 of the Europa League on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST).

Also Read | Kevin De Bruyne likely to feature in Manchester derby as Pep Guardiola eyes 3 points