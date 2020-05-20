Iker Casillas, Petr Cech Wish Each Other As Both Their Birthdays Fall On May 20

On May 20, in 1981 and 1982 respectively, two great goalkeepers, Iker Casillas and Petr Cech were born. In a wonderful display of respect, the two goalkeeping legends, Iker Casillas and Petr Cech took to Twitter to wish each other on their birthdays on Wednesday. Iker Casillas recently announced his retirement from football earlier this year in February while Petr Cech hung up his boots in the summer of 2019.

Iker Casillas Birthday: Petr Cech sends wishes for Iker Casillas Birthday

In a career that spanned over 20 years, Iker Casillas' 39th birthday will be celebrated without any hassle after he is no longer associated with professional football. The Spanish star called it quits earlier this year after suffering a heart attack during a training session with Porto in 2019. Although the goalkeeper remained on the sidelines for the entire year, the Iker Casillas heart attack forced the veteran shot-stopper to announce his retirement on February 18, 2020.

Un retweet a este tweet y será para mí como si me hubieras felicitado!! Antes de nada: MILLONES DE GRACIAS POR ACORDARTE!! Mandarte mil abrazos y mucha salud!! #BuenasNochesMundo pic.twitter.com/fQXqlRQAc1 — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) May 20, 2020

Iker Casillas won five LaLiga titles, two Copa Del Reys, two UEFA Super Cups, three Champions League titles, one FIFA Club World Cup and four Spanish Super Cups with Real Madrid. Since his move to FC Porto in 2015, Casillas won the Primeira Liga and Portuguese Super Cup. The first and only captain to lead Spain to World Cup success turned 39 on Wednesday and the Casillas birthday wishes poured in from fans all across the globe including a former counterpart, Petr Cech.

Petr Cech birthday: Iker Casillas sends wishes on Petr Cech birthday

Petr Cech sent his wishes to Casillas in a heartwarming Twitter post and soon received a response from the Spaniard, wishing him the same. At Chelsea, Petr Cech won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, four Super Cups and the Champions League. Cech moved to local London rivals Arsenal in 2015 and helped the North London side to one FA Cup and two English Super Cups before retiring in 2019.

The Czech goalkeeping legend turned 38 on Wednesday and Iker Casillas sent his 'friend' birthday wishes in a response to Cech's tweet, labelling the Chelsea technical performance advisor a 'legend'.

Happy birthday my friend!! You are a legend!! 🎊🎉🎂 https://t.co/OVU2hsqMBi — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) May 20, 2020

