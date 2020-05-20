Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Back In Training, Wijnaldum Describes Different Feeling

Premier League leaders Liverpool returned to training on Wednesday, May 20 after two months of the coronavirus shutdown. The players were tested for coronavirus according to the protocol set out by the Premier League before the teams could return to training. Liverpool player Wijnaldum was seen in high spirits after he returned to training on Wednesday at the training facility.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp Breaks Silence On Null And Void Rumours, States Reds Deserve PL Title

Premier League return: Clubs vote for Premier League training

"To see them in person and talk to them and have a laugh, that is something different." ❤️@GWijnaldum is looking forward to returning to training at Melwood... 🙌 — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) May 20, 2020

A meeting of representatives of the 20 Premier League clubs unanimously voted to implement phase 1 of the training protocol. Phase 1 of the training protocol involves players return to train individually or in groups of five. This phase is characterised by contactless training among the players, keeping in mind the social distancing norms implemented by the government of the UK.

Premier League return: Wijnaldum looking forward to training with Liverpool teammates

Morning, Reds 👋



The boss and Pep are back at Melwood 😃 pic.twitter.com/xHvl8LeF9L — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) May 20, 2020

Liverpool players and Jurgen Klopp returned to Premier League training under the ambit of Project Restart at the club's West Derby base. It is reported that Klopp has devised a day-long session to adhere to social distancing norms. While speaking to Liverpool.com, Wijnaldum stated that he was really looking forward to returning to training with his teammates.

Also Read | Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes his choice

Premier League return: Wijnaldum missed his Liverpool teammates

Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool players have been in constant contact via WhatsApp groups throughout the two-month suspension period. However, Wijnaldum feels that it will be an altogether different feeling to meet and talk to his teammates in person. He asserted that he missed his Liverpool teammates during the suspension period as players were forced to train alone at their homes. The Dutchman emphasised that he was looking forward to playing together with Jurgen Klopp's squad again. Interestingly, Wijnaldum is yet to sign a contract extension with the club.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool: From 'heavy metal football' to a well-oiled machine

Premier League return: Jurgen Klopp speaks on Premier League null and void talks

Earlier, during an interaction at the DFB Academy, Jurgen Klopp spoke on Liverpool's lead in the Premier League as well as the null and void rumours. He asserted that it would be unfair if Liverpool were denied the Premier League title after the completion of almost 75 percent of the season. The manager claimed that some people have been opposing the Premier League return due to the coronavirus outbreak, bt he urged the critics to look at the bigger picture and prepare for a post-coronavirus world.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp opens up about being heavily drunk during Dortmund's 2011 title win party