Adama Traore Subject Of Transfer Tussle As Liverpool, Man City, Man United Eye Wolves Star

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City are set to battle it out with league rivals Manchester United and Liverpool for the signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore. Traore has emerged as one of the exciting forwards in the Premier League with his top form for Wolves this season.

Premier League news: Liverpool keen on signing Adama Traore

We are now into the Europa League last 16. pic.twitter.com/UgZJtQFkB5 — Adama Traoré Diarra (@AdamaTrd37) February 27, 2020

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing Adama Traore this summer. Manager Jurgen Klopp lauded the 24-year-old as 'unplayable' when the two sides met earlier this season. His praise was enough to fuel transfer rumours suggesting a move for Adama Traore to Anfield. With the Africa Cup of Nations moved to January next year, Jurgen Klopp is looking to bolster his options in attack when the likes of Sadio Mane and Mo Salah will be unavailable during a crucial part of the campaign next year. Traore has not made a senior team appearance for Mali and was called up to Spain's squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers in November last year.

Premier League news: Man City looking for Leroy Sane's replacement

Despite going strong in the Champions League, Man City have lost hold of the Premier League title this season. The consecutive defending Premier League champions are trailing by 25 points to league leaders Liverpool. As a result, manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly looking to introduce certain changes in the squad, with Adama Traore emerging as one of the options. The club is also likely to lose winger Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich, further fueling rumours of a move for Adama Traore.

Adama Traore has been phenomenal while facing Man City this season. The winger scored a brace against the defending Premier League champions when Wolves visited the Etihad earlier this season. He was also involved in Wolves' victory against City at home, scoring and assisting once in a 3-2 thriller.

Manchester United join Liverpool, Man City in race to sign Wolves winger

According to Le10Sport, Manchester United have also entered the race to sign Adama Traore. Manchester United look set for a squad overhaul this summer, of which Adama Traore is also thought to be an important element. Apart from Traore, the Red Devils have shown interest in Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, with the 20-year-old having made it amply clear that he is looking to play in the Premier League next season.

