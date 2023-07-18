GOAT Effect! MLS Clubs to bring major change for the first time as Messi Joins Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami created a ripple around the United States. The former FC Barcelona forward was unveiled in a glorious manner at the DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday. Messi committed to a two-and-a-half-year contract with the club and is expected to make his debut against Mexican side Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on July 21. The Argentine's arrival would help in bringing a greater change to the MLS, which hasn't really managed to grab eyeballs.

Lionel Messi roped in by Inter Miami

Messi ended his stint with Paris Saint-Germain and breached into the US sports scene after signing with David Beckham co-owned Inter Miami. MLS hasn't witnessed a player of Messi's stature, as the US football scene is yet to be regarded as one of the top football leagues.

But Messi could follow in the footsteps of Ronaldo, whose arrival to the Saudi Pro League brought a sea of changes to the country's football circuit.

Messi's transfer could see a number of changes which could be implemented by the MLS over the next few weeks. One of the key changes which are likely to be taking place is changing the quality of the pitch at some stadiums.

MLS is set to bring in key changes for Lionel Messi

Atlanta United and Charlotte FC currently offer artificial turf surfaces and Messi will come up against them this season. The World Cup winner hasn't played much on the artificial grass and concerns will be raised as the turf could bring in injuries for the player.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber claimed he expects the clubs to add a temporary layer over the artificial layer of grass. But for that, a lot of work needs to be carried out.

In an interaction with the Athletic, he said, “That’s going to be the decision of every club when they do travel to those stadiums that don’t have natural grass.

“My expectations are that that’s what they will do, but there’s a lot of work that needs to be done to figure all of that out. MLS promotes a lot of international games and we have been able to bring natural grass into those stadiums, but we’ve never done that for a regular season game."

It remains to be seen whether Messi will be able to create his magic in Major League Soccer this season.

