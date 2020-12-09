GOZ Vs ALN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super Lig 2020-21 Match Preview

Table-toppers Alanyaspor squares off against Goztepe in a Turkish Super Lig clash at the Göztepe Gürsel Aksel Stadi, Izmir. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, December 9 at 9:00 pm IST. Here's a look at our GOZ vs ALN Dream11 prediction, GOZ vs ALN Dream11 team and the probable GOZ vs ALN playing 11.

GOZ vs ALN live: GOZ vs ALN Dream11 prediction and preview

Goztepe extended their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions while Alanyaspor who were unbeaten until the last game faced a shocking defeat against 19th placed Genclerbirligi. In terms of team news, the home team will be without four players. Atinc Nukan and Lamine Gassama have been tested positive for COVID-19, while Brown Ideye is injured and Yalcin Kayan suspended. The away side will be without the services of Ufuk Ceylan and Jacques Francois Moubandje who are injured while Efecan Karaca tested positive for the coronavirus and isn't with the team. Based on a recent run of form, our GOZ vs ALN match prediction is a draw.

GOZ vs ALN live: Goztepe vs Alanyaspor Head-to-Head

Alanyaspor has won four times while Goztepe has won three of the last 13 encounters. Six games between the two sides have ended in draws. The last time the two sides met the game ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

GOZ vs ALN Dream11 prediction: Probable GOZ vs ALN playing 11

Goztepe probable 11 - Irfan Can Eğribayat, Murat Paluli, Marko Mihojević, Cristian Chagas Tarouco, Berkan Emir, Yalçın Kayan, Soner Aydoğdu, Guilherme Costa Marques, Obinna Nwobodo, Stefano Napoleoni, Halil Akbunar

Alanyaspor probable 11 - José Marafona, Juanfran, Steven Caulker, Georgios Tzavellas, Salih Uçan, Emmanouil Siopis, Mustafa Pektemek, Khouma Babacar, François Moubandje

GOZ vs ALN live: Top picks for GOZ vs ALN Dream11 team

GOZ vs ALN live: Goztepe top picks

Soner Aydoğdu

Halil Akbunar

GOZ vs ALN live: Alanyaspor top picks

Steven Caulker

Davidson da Luz Pereira

GOZ vs ALN Dream11 prediction: GOZ vs ALN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - José Marafona

Defenders - Murat Paluli, Marko Mihojević, Steven Caulker (VC)

Midfielders - Halil Akbunar (C), Soner Aydoğdu, Guilherme Costa Marques, Emmanouil Siopis

Forwards - Anastasios Bakasetas, Davidson da Luz Pereira, Khouma Babacar

Note: The above GOZ vs ALN Dream11 prediction, GOZ vs ALN Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The GOZ vs ALN Dream11 team and GOZ vs ALN Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Alanyaspor Twitter