Alejandro Sabella Death: Ex-Argentina head Coach dies Aged 66 After Days In Intensive Care

Former Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella tragically passed away on Tuesday, December 8, aged 66, following a battle with cancer and heart problems. Sabella, who managed in his national team for three years until 2014, was rushed to a specialist hospital nearly a fortnight ago after suffering fluid retention in his legs. Fans from all corners of the world took to social media to pay their respects to Sabella.

Alejandro Sabella death: Tributes pour in for former Argentina coach

Earlier on Tuesday, it was confirmed that former footballer and manager Alejandro Sabella, 66, had passed away following a long battle with illness. Fans on social media were quick to send in their tributes to the ex-Argentina coach, who led his country to the 2014 Wolrd Cup final. Argentina, however, fell short at the final hurdle and suffered a 1-0 defeat against Joachim Low's Germany.

😢 FIFA is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Alejandro Sabella, a much respected former player and coach who led @Argentina to the 2014 #WorldCup Final. Our thoughts are with the Argentinian football community and especially his loved ones. RIP 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/jiy2wdQ7dY — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 8, 2020

Rest In Peace Sabella 🙏 — Doomsdaya (@Juve_ZA85) December 8, 2020

R.I.P. ❤️🙏 Don Sabella🇦🇷. — Mongezi Madinane😇😌🏆🏆🏆(Christmas Time🎄🎅🎁🎊) (@2Mongezi) December 8, 2020

Sheffield United are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player, Alejandro Sabella.



Rest in Peace, Alex. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/n2numIKK7m — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) December 8, 2020

The thoughts of everyone at #LUFC are with the friends and family of former midfielder Alejandro Sabella, who has sadly passed away. RIP Alex — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 8, 2020

Alejandro Sabella cause of death: What happened to the former Argentine manager?

Sabella was hospitalised on November 26, only a day after Argentine icon Diego Maradona died at his Tigre home, in order to undergo emergency heart treatment. Sabella initially responded well to the treatment, but his condition worsened after he suffered an infection and he remained in intensive care for almost two weeks in a private clinic in Belgrano, Buenos Aires.

However, on Tuesday, Sabella's health took a turn for the worse and he was connected to a respirator after being unable to breathe for himself, passing away at midday local time.

Alejandro Sabella football career: Honours as a player and manager

Alejandra Sabella began his football career at River Plate, a club where he made over 100 professional appearances in the 1970s and lifted three league titles. He then became one of the first few South Americans to make the move to England when he joined Sheffield United in 1978. Reports claim that the Blades had initially planned on signing Diego Maradona at the time but were put off by his price tag.

Sabella spent two seasons at Bramall Lane before joining Leeds United. He then returned to Argentina and joined Estudiantes in 1982. Sabella eventually retired at Mexican club Irapuato in 1989.

Sabella began his managerial career in 2009 when he took charge of his former team Estudiantes. He was then appointed as the head coach of Argentine in 2011 and guided Argentina to the final of the World Cup in 2014. His team eventually lost out to Germany, but on the eve of the final, Sabella claimed that he would step down as the national team coach regardless of the result.

Image Credits - FIFA.com Twitter