MCFC Vs CFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero ISL 2020-21 Game Preview

Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC lock horns at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Matchday 5 of the Hero Indian Super League. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, December 9 at 7:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our MCFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction, MCFC vs CFC Dream11 team and the probable MCFC vs CFC playing 11.

MCFC vs CFC live: MCFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction and preview

Title contenders Mumbai City FC will be eyeing a fourth successive win when they take on Chennaiyin FC who are winless in their last two games. Both teams will not want to drop too many points early in the tournament as this enthralling contest has all the makings of a classic. Chennaiyin FC would like to put behind the 0-1 loss to Bengaluru FC and return to winning ways while Mumbai City FC will look to keep the top spot. Based on the recent run of form, our MCFC vs CFC match prediction expects Mumbai City FC to get the better of Chennaiyin FC.

MCFC vs CFC live: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Head-to-Head

The two teams have squared off on 12 occasions. Chennaiyin FC have won six, while Mumbai City FC have won four. Two matches have ended up in a draw.

MCFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction: Probable MCFC vs CFC playing 11

Mumbai City FC probable 11 - Amrinder Singh; Mohammad Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges; Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh; Adam Le Fondre

Chennaiyin FC probable 11 - Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Enes Sipovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Deepak Tangri, Rafael Crivellaro, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr

MCFC vs CFC live: Top picks for MCFC vs CFC Dream11 team

MCFC vs CFC live: Mumbai City FC top picks

Hugo Boumous

Adam Le Fondre

MCFC vs CFC live: Chennaiyin FC top picks

Lallianzuala Chhangte

Deepak Tangri

MCFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction: MCFC vs CFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Amrinder Singh

Defenders - Mohammad Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala

Midfielders - Hugo Boumous (C), Deepak Tangri, Lallianzuala Chhangte (VC), Rafael Crivellaro, Rowllin Borges

Forwards - Adam Le Fondre

Note: The above MCFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction, MCFC vs CFC Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MCFC vs CFC Dream11 team and MCFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

