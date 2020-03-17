GOZ Vs RIZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And Super Lig Live Updates

Goztepe host Rizespor for their Matchday 26 clash in their Super Lig 2019-20 clash. Goztepe are on the eighth spot on the points table with nine wins and seven draws in the season so far (nine losses). Goztepe have bagged a total of 34 points in the season so far. Goztepe have a goal difference of -1 as they have scored 29 goals in the season and have conceded 30 so far. They have won just once in their last five league games (Draw 1, Losses 3).

As for Rizespor, they are on the 16th spot on the Super Lig points table with 7 wins in 25 games (Draws 4, Losses 14). Rizespor have experienced a poor run of form this season and are up for a difficult clash this weekend. Rizespor have not won a single game in their last five league games. They have scored a total of 26 goals in the season and have conceded 42 goals. They have a goal difference of -16.

The match is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 10:30 PM IST at Göztepe Gürsel Aksel Stadıum. Here is the GOZ vs RIZ Dream11 Prediction, GOZ vs RIZ Dream11 top picks and GOZ vs RIZ Dream11 team.

GOZ vs RIZ Dream11 prediction

GOZ vs RIZ Dream11 top picks

Ogulcan Cagayan Milan Skoda Halil Akbunar

GOZ vs RIZ Dream11 team (Full Squads)

GOZ vs RIZ Dream11 Team: GOZ Full Squad

Cameron Jerome, Deniz Kadah, Kamil Wilczek, Zlatko Tripić, Ege Özkayimoglu, André Castro, Marcio Mossoró, Stefano Napoleoni, Celso Borges, Soner Aydoğdu, Serdar Gürler, André Poko, Halil Akbunar, Serkan Bakan, Kerem Atakan Kesgin, Huseyin Bulut, Yalçın Kayan, Lamine Gassama, Wallace Reis, Atınç Nukan, Alpaslan Öztürk, Leo Schwechlen, Titi, Berkan Emir, Murat Paluli, Beto, Mehmet Göktuğ Bakırbaş, Eren Bilen, Arda Özcimen.

GOZ vs RIZ Dream11 Team: RIZ Full Squad

Milan Škoda, Marko Šćepović, Andriy Boryachuk, Oğulcan Çağlayan, Alberk Koc, Tunay Torun, Abdullah Durak, Amedej Vetrih, Denys Harmash, Ismaël Diomandé, Aminu Umar, Oğuz Kağan Güçtekin, Atakan Akkaynak, Yan Sasse, Fernando Boldrin, Braian Samudio, Muhammet Celik, Mykola Morozyuk, Orhan Ovacıklı, Mohamed Abarhoun, Dario Melnjak, Ivanildo Fernandes, Montassar Talbi, Burak Albayrak, Berkay Sandikci, Gökhan Akkan, Tarik Çetin, Zafer Gorgen, Bogachan Kazmaz

