Granada Vs Getafe Live Streaming Details, Team News, Preview, LaLiga Live

The highly-anticipated LaLiga is back and the Granada vs Getafe live game will take place at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes on Friday, June 12 at 7:30 pm local time (11 pm IST). Granada are currently in ninth place on the LaLiga table while Getafe are in the fifth spot. Here are the Granada vs Getafe live streaming details for the clash as well as the team news for the two sides.

LaLiga Live: Granada vs Getafe live streaming details

Fans in the UK can watch the Granada vs Getafe live streaming on LaLigaTV while fans in the USA can watch the Granada vs Getafe live streaming on beIN 1. There will be no Granada vs Getafe live broadcast on Indian television but fans in India can watch the Granada vs Getafe live streaming on Facebook. The LaLiga live matches will be screened on La Liga's official Facebook page.

LaLiga live: Granada vs Gefate team news and form

Diego Martínez' Granada are ninth on the LaLiga table and have done exceedingly well this term after earning promotion to the Spanish top tier. With 11 wins from 27 games, Granada have shown very few signs they would be returning to the Segunda Division as they sit 13 points clear of the relegation zone. In fact, Granada are chasing a Europen spot for next season, seven points behind Atletico Madrid who are in sixth place. Granada will be without the services of star forward Antonio Puertas through suspension while Alex Martinez, Quini and Neyder Lozano are also expected to miss the clash due to injuries.

Jose Bordalas' Getafe have shown consistent improvement over the past few seasons, finishing in fifth place last year. Getafe are still in the fifth spot at the moment, level on points with fourth-placed Real Sociedad with 11 matchdays remaining. Getafe are expected to continue their hunt for a top-four berth. For Getafe, Mauro Arambarri, Nemanja Maksimovic and Jaime Mata are suspended and will miss the trip to face Granada. Serbian goalkeeper Filip Manojlovic is also expected to miss the clash due to injury.

CONVOCATORIA | ¡Estos son los futbolistas convocados por José Bordalás que viajarán mañana a Granada! 🛫#VamosGeta #VolverEsGanar pic.twitter.com/Iebjp3E6yD — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) June 11, 2020

LaLiga fixtures: LaLiga schedule

The LaLiga fixtures for Matchday 28 include Valencia vs Levante on Friday, June 12 at 10 pm local time (Saturday 1:30 am IST). Mallorca will host league leaders Barcelona on Saturday, June 13 at 10 pm local time (Sunday 1:30 am IST). Real Madrid will face Eibar at Alfredo Di Stefano on Sunday, June 14 at 7:30 pm local time (11 pm IST).

