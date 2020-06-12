Lionel Messi Scores Stunning goal In Barcelona Training Ahead Of Mallorca Clash: Watch

The Lionel Messi goal during a Barcelona training session on Thursday sent the Blaugrana faithful on social media into a frenzy. The Barcelona captain once again proved that he is prepared for the return of LaLiga with an audacious lob during a Barcelona training session. Lionel Messi training was a sight for Barcelona fans and many other 'sore eyes' after the 32-year-old was absent for two squad-training sessions last week.

Lionel Messi goal: Messi training return

The 'Lionel Messi training absence' news sent shockwaves for Barcelona fans, who began to wonder whether their club talisman suffered a serious injury just a week before the resumption of LaLiga. Lionel Messi was absent from the Barcelona training for two days after complaining of pain in his right adductor. However, the Barcelona enthusiasts were treated to another sublime Lionel Messi goal in training on Thursday after the star returned to training earlier this week.

The sumptuous Lionel Messi goal was too good for the helpless goalkeeper, who tried to scramble back in order to make a save but to no avail. At the end of the video, the keeper is seen picking up the ball from the back of the net despite keeping his eyes on it the whole time.

The Lionel Messi goal was a first-time finish into the net as the Argentine attacker wrapped his foot around the ball from just outside the penalty box. Messi latched onto a pass from outside the box and on the turn, swung his left foot at the ball in one motion, aiming for the far corner hoping to beat the keeper, who was off his line. The ball travelled high up in the air before nestling into the top corner of the net with the goalkeeper only managing to grasp at thin air in an attempt to make a save.

Lionel Messi goal: Barcelona fixtures

The Lionel Messi goal was a massive boost for Barcelona boss Quique Setien, who was sweating on the fitness of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. Messi appears to be ready to face Mallorca on Saturday, June 13, which would be Barcelona's first fixture since the return of football from the coronavirus break. That is the first game in a run of 11 matches across five weeks which will complete the remainder of the LaLiga season. Barcelona are currently at the top of the LaLiga table with 58 points with arch-rivals Real Madrid in second place on 56 points.

