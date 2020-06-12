Ashley Young Surprises Fans By Trimming His Hair Short Again Ahead Of Serie A Return

Inter Milan fans were in a for a surprise after defender Ashley Young arrived for training in a new look, different from the ones that the fans were aware of over the past decade. The player had earlier decided to grow his hair even as he trains hard on the field for the Serie A return. However, he decided to cut his hair short this time around.

Ashley Young's new look at Inter Milan training

Inter Milan, like every other Serie A team, returned to training last month after a couple of months of uncertainty. Fans, in particular, were seemingly happy to see their favourite players return to Inter Milan training in 100% health and fitness. However, former Man United defender Ashley Young's new look surprised the club's fans. The left-back, who has donned a shaved-head look for the past 10 years, returned to Inter Milan training with a completely new look. The defender, however, again dropped a bombshell after he trimmed his hair short again on Thursday.

Fans surprised by Ashley Young's new look

Why have you always kept a bald head when you actually could grow some hair ? #freshtrim #foreverYoung — Raydean Dias (@raydean09dias) June 11, 2020

You lied to us all those years!!!... That was very bald of you. — Tata (@Iam_mAkOcH) June 11, 2020

Hairline looking fire fella — thomas (@fcimthomas) June 11, 2020

Why would voluntarily go bald with that hairline? — Bilaal (@Bilaaltelli) June 11, 2020

Why did you go bald on purpose mate?

A bit of hair suits you tbf — 🐐™ (@TheFergusonCode) June 11, 2020

Ashley Young's new look made Twitterati open up on the defender's new look. Some fans even praised Ashley Young's new look claiming that the defender has quite a decent hairline. The lockdown has seen several footballers appear different than their earlier looks. The likes of Paul Pogba have trimmed his hair short, while Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante sported a look similar to Ashley Young when he arrived at training, donning a no-shaved-look.

Inter Milan to host Sampdoria

Inter Milan have been sweating it out in training as they prepare for the Serie A return. The competition resumes on Saturday, June 20 after three months of suspension. After an astounding start under manager Antonio Conte, battling it out with Juventus for the top spot, Inter Milan lost the hold in the second half of the competition.

Inter Milan are currently placed third on the Serie A table with 54 points to their credit. The San Siro outfit trail by nine points to league leaders Juventus, with the defending Serie A champions leading the charts with 63 points. There appears a close contest between the top two with Lazio threatening the Old Lady with 62 points to their credit. Inter Milan will host Sampdoria at San Siro on June 21 (June 22 according to IST).

