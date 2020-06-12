Virgil Van Dijk's £220,000-a-week Deal Will Make Him Highest-paid Liverpool Player Ever

Virgil van Dijk is set to become the highest-paid player in Liverpool's history with a new contract worth £220,000 a week. The 28-year-old colossus will reportedly sign a five-year extension with Liverpool worth a whopping £57 million. Virgil van Dijk has hit the ground running since switching from the south coast of Southampton to Merseyside with Liverpool. The arrival of Virgil van Dijk has changed the course of Liverpool's momentum. Virgil van Dijk was recently linked with a move to French Champions PSG, however, Liverpool dusted off those rumours by offering the Dutchman a new contract.

Van Dijk contract extension on cards

According to The Sun, the current Virgil van Dijk contract at Liverpool sees him earn £180,000-a-week in wages, while PSG were reportedly offering him £100,000 on top of his salary. However, Virgil van Dijk had previously expressed a desire to become a Liverpool legend and end his career at Anfield. The Van Dijk contract extension will also calm the nerve of Liverpool fans, who saw the signing of Timo Werner slip from their grasp last weekend.

Van Dijk contract will put him above Mo Salah in top earners

Virgil Van Dijk has reportedly agreed to the £40,000-a-week raise offered by Liverpool, which will see him jump above Mohamed Salah on Liverpool's top earners' list. Mohamed Salah reportedly earns £200,000 a week at Liverpool. The Sun reports that Jurgen Klopp is looking to complete the deal by the end of next month.

Liverpool's winger Sadio Mane is also due for a contract extension and he is expected to demand a deal that will put him on par with Virgil van Dijk. Sadio Mane's current contract with Liverpool runs till 2023. However, the Senegalese winger has constantly been linked with European giants like Real Madrid and PSG. Liverpool will reportedly offer him a £2m-a-year rise for his contract renewal. Liverpool will, therefore, keep their solid spine on Merseyside for the foreseeable future with most of their squad in their prime.

