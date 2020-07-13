Granada Vs Real Madrid Prediction, H2H, Live Stream, LaLiga Preview

Real Madrid will travel to the Los Carmenes stadium to face Granada in their Matchday 36 clash. Zinedine Zidane's side are currently top of the LaLiga table and are just three games away from winning their first LaLiga trophy in three years. Courtesy of Barcelona's inconsistency and limited squad depth, Real Madrid managed to cruise past them in the title race. Real Madrid (80) are currently a point above Barcelona (79) in the LaLiga table with a game in hand.

Real Madrid held their nerves to win 8 out of 8 games since the restart. Zinedine Zidane got key players like Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio fit during the coronavirus shutdown. Meanwhile, Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois has not conceded a single goal in his last five LaLiga outings. While Courtois has found renewed form, Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal are back in the squad for Real Madrid for their face-off against Granada.

Granada are currently 10th spot in the LaLiga table with 50 points to their name. They have won 14 games in the season so far (Draws 8, Losses 13). They won 3-2 in their last LaLiga live clash against Real Sociedad.

Game: Granada vs Real Madrid Date and time: Monday, July 13 (Tuesday, July 14, 1:30 AM IST) Venue: Los Carmenes Real Madrid vs Alaves live streaming: LaLiga's Facebook page

2019-10-05 REAL MADRID – GRANADA 4-2 2017-05-06 GRANADA – REAL MADRID 0-4 2017-01-07 REAL MADRID – GRANADA 5-0 2016-02-07 GRANADA – REAL MADRID 1-2 2015-09-19 REAL MADRID – GRANADA 1-0 2015-04-05 REAL MADRID – GRANADA 9-1 2014-11-01 GRANADA – REAL MADRID 0-4 2014-01-25 REAL MADRID – GRANADA 2-0 2013-08-26 GRANADA – REAL MADRID 0-1 2013-02-02 GRANADA – REAL MADRID 1-0

Granada vs Real Madrid team news

Granada vs Real Madrid team news: Real Madrid injury updates (Real Madrid news)

Luka Jovic, Marcelo and Nacho are currently unavailable for Real Madrid. However, Jovic is back in training and could get fit in the coming weeks.

Granada vs Real Madrid team news: Predicted XI before the Granada vs Real Madrid live stream

Granada : Rui Silva, German Sanchez, Jesús Vallejo, Domingos Duarte, Víctor Díaz, Antonio Puertas, Fede Vico, Yangel Herrera, Gil Dias, Darwin Machis, Carlos Fernández

: Rui Silva, German Sanchez, Jesús Vallejo, Domingos Duarte, Víctor Díaz, Antonio Puertas, Fede Vico, Yangel Herrera, Gil Dias, Darwin Machis, Carlos Fernández Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Mendy, Dani Carvajal, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard

(Cover image source: Real Madrid/Instagram)