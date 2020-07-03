Griezmann Should Slap 'half-autistic Kid' Lionel Messi: 1998 WC Winner Christophe Dugarry

Clouds of uncertainty are hovering above Camp Nou with frequent reports of dissatisfaction among the players coupled with a dip in form in LaLiga. Barcelona's recent game against Atletico Madrid ended in a 2-2 draw, which paved the way for Real Madrid to cement their lead in the league, further raising doubts on Barcelona manager Quique Setien's tactics. The likes of Antoine Griezmann have shown no signs of improvement at the club, compelling former France footballer Christophe Dugarry to lend a piece of advice to the striker.

Slap 'half-autistic kid' Messi: Christophe Dugarry to Griezmann

Former French footballer Dugarry has made a shocking statement involving Lionel Messi and Griezmann after Barcelona's draw against Atletico Madrid. Dugarry, who is a commentator with RMC Sport spoke on Griezmann's debatable situation at Barcelona. He claimed that Messi should be given a feel of Griezmann's situation at Barcelona.

He tried to help out Griezmann, asking if the French striker was afraid of 'half-autistic kid' Messi. He advised Griezmann to "slap" Messi if he was afraid of the Argentina international. After some heavy backlash, Dugarry apologised for his comments regarding the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Griezmann and Messi at loggerheads

Dugarry, a 1998 World Cup winner with France, urged Griezmann to play in conjunction with his teammates. He asserted that although Messi could pass the ball more to the striker, Griezmann also loses the ball easily on several occasions. Griezmann was introduced in the final minute against his former club Atletico Madrid, raising doubts on Setien's tactics.

Speaking on the same, Dugarry asserted that Setien is a good manager, although he lacks the ability to introduce changes in the game. He cited the fact that the former Real Betis boss decided to introduce Ansu Fati in the 85th minute, followed by Griezmann's introduction in the 90th minute. He, however, stated that he does not believe in the reports suggesting a rift between the striker and the manager. Barcelona have now blown their lead in LaLiga and trail by four points to Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid. Messi's Barcelona will go up against Villareal at El Madrigal on Sunday (Monday according to IST) to close the gap at the top.

Image courtesy: AP