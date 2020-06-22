Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann Involved In Training Ground Brawl, Barca Boss Intervenes

It's been a rough, long weekend for Barcelona and its massive fanbase around the globe. Lionel Messi and his teammates started the weekend with a drab draw against Sevilla, which opened up an opportunity for Real Madrid to go top of the LaLiga table. Real Madrid made the most of that chance as they grabbed a convincing win over Real Sociedad on Sunday to propel them above Barcelona in the league standings, at least for the time being. Lionel Messi painted a frustrated figure during the Sevilla game and even escaped a red card during the course of the clash. While Messi may not have been able to restrain his emotions in the tussle with Diego Carlos over the weekend, Messi's frustration once again came to the fore in training this week. The Argentine icon reportedly got into a brawl with Antoine Griezmann during a training session this week as they were preparing for the Athletic Bilbao clash.

Frenkie De Jong fitness update ahead of Athletic Bilbao clash

❗MEDICAL COMMUNIQUÉ | In the clinical follow-up on @DeJongFrenkie21 an injury to the soleus of the right leg was detected

Messi Griezmann fight erupts during Barcelona training session

Reports in Spanish publication Diario Gol state that former Atletico Madrid man Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi were involved in a physical altercation while training for Wednesday's showdown against Athletic Bilbao. Things got out of hand between the two stars as coach Quique Setien was forced to intervene in order to settle the issue between two of his star players. Antoine Griezmann has endured a rather below-par start to life in Barcelona after securing his 'dream' €120 million move from Atletico Madrid last summer. Since arriving at Camp Nou, Antoine Griezmann has scored eight goals in 29 appearances for Barcelona this season.

Pressure on Lionel Messi and co to secure all three points against Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona are winless in their last three LaLiga outings against Athletic Bilbao, having drawn two and lost one match against this Wednesday's opponents. All eyes will be on the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann, who will be expected to lead from the word 'go'. Frenkie de Jong could miss out on the crucial tie against the Basque side as he continues to struggle with a niggling injury.

Barcelona squad ahead of Athletic Bilbao showdown

