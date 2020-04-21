Guangzhou Evergrande's New £1.36bn, 100,000 Capacity Stadium Is 'lotus' Themed: Watch

Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande recently began work on the club's new Guangzhou Evergrande Stadium. The cost for the building of the new Guangzhou Evergrande Stadium is around a reported £1.36 billion. Pictures of the Guangzhou Evergrande Lotus Stadium were recently released online to depict a design of the new-look arena.

Chinese Super League: New Guangzhou Evergrande Stadium to be a landmark

According to reports from The Sun, the new Guangzhou Evergrande stadium is set to open in 2022 as work for the £1.36 billion arena is already underway. More so, the facilities at the Guangzhou Evergrande Lotus Stadium are expected to be phenomenal. During a launch ceremony, Xia Haijun, president of Evergrande Real Estate compared the new stadium with renowned landmarks such as the Sydney Opera House and Burj Khalifa.

Guangzhou Evergrande lotus stadium design

The Guangzhou Evergrande stadium will be one of the largest stadiums in the world once the construction is complete. However, a peculiar and striking fact related to building the stadium is the Guangzhou Evergrande Lotus Stadium design. Guangzhou is reputed and known as China's 'Flower City' which is the main reason behind the Guangzhou Evergrande Lotus Stadium design. A recently released picture of the Guangzhou Evergrande stadium shows an elaborate orange petal-like exterior. On the inside of the Guangzhou Evergrande stadium, images and scorelines are projected on the ceilings.

Chinese Super League: Guangzhou Evergrande new stadium capacity to double

With the redevelopment of the Guangzhou Evergrande Stadium, it is likely that there will be much more seating capacity for fans. In 2019, the average seating capacity at the Chinese Super League club was around 46,000. However, with the renovation and conversion of the Guangzhou Evergrande Lotus Stadium, the new arena will boast a capacity of 100,000.

Guangzhou Evergrande are set to finish construction of their stadium by December 2022.



With a capacity of 100,000 people, it would be the second biggest football stadium in the world after the Rungrado 1st of May Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea. pic.twitter.com/gzGaISxJMQ — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) April 16, 2020

