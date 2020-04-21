Marcus Rashford Raises £20 Million In Charity For Vulnerable Children In Manchester

The coronavirus pandemic has seen the UK come to a standstill and a majority of sports stars have been driven into self-isolation due to the outbreak of the deadly virus. Many sporting icons across the globe have chipped and helped the victims of the coronavirus pandemic by raising awareness and donating to various charities. Man United star Marcus Rashford has revealed that his charity has raised around £20 million in recent weeks to feed school children after the outbreak of coronavirus in UK.

Marcus Rashford charity: Man United star raises £20 million for vulnerable children in Manchester

Speaking to Man United legend Paul Scholes on the UTD Podcast, Marcus Rashfrod revealed that his charity had raised close to £20 million to feed vulnerable school children in Manchester. Marcus Rashford, along with the charity FareShare helped distribute food for children who would have gone without meals due to schools being closed as a result of the outbreak of coronavirus in UK. The Man United striker told Paul Scholes that supermarkets have now become involved in the Marcus Rashford charity while big organisations like Tesco, Co-op and Asda helped with the delivery side of things.

🎙 "I thought 'if there's a way to try and help people, and kids especially, let's just try and do it.'"



We're proud of you, @MarcusRashford ❤️ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 20, 2020

Marcus Rashford charity: Man United forward's childhood experiences inspired him to help others

Marcus Rashford told Paul Scholes that the charity started slowly and was trying to get to £100,000 initially. The donations to the Marcus Rashford charity increased in the past week and the England international believes there is still a lot of work to be done with the UK government increasing the duration of the lockdown by three more weeks. Marcus Rashford added that his experiences as a child made him contribute to the cause and if this situation had transpired 10-15 years ago it would have definitely affected him.

