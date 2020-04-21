Douglas Costa Victorious In Flip-flops After Racing Against Go-kart-driving Girlfriend

Douglas Costa girlfriend Nathalia Felix felt the lightning pace of the Juventus winger in a race earlier this week. Although Douglas Costa's girlfriend Nathalia was in a go-kart, the Juventus speedster came out victorious. More so, Douglas Costa was wearing flip-flops instead of boots and also called out F1 star Charles Leclerc.

Douglas Costa girlfriend Nathalie in a go-kart

Douglas Costa once again showcased his raw speed in a race with his girlfriend, Nathalia. The Juventus superstar kept his Instagram followers entertained amid the coronavirus lockdown. However, Douglas Costa girlfriend was given the opportunity to beat her partner in a race with Nathalia sitting behind the wheel of a go-kart just outside their house in Brazil. Douglas Costa is renowned for beating defenders with his pace but this time it was his girlfriend who played the victim.

Douglas Costa girlfriend loses the race

The pair was signalled to start and Douglas Costa girlfriend Nathalie looked confident while starting up the kart. In a matter of seconds, she was left far behind as Juventus star Douglas Costa forged a comfortable lead. Douglas Costa celebrated the win with his arms spread wide upon defeating his girlfriend Nathalia. The 29-year-old Brazilian has lightning bolt tattoos on the back of his legs and is nicknamed 'The Flash'.

Douglas Costa stats at Juventus:

Douglas Costa joined Juventus on loan in the summer of 2017 before making his move permanent the following season. The Douglas Costa stats for this season at the Serie A club do not read as well in comparison to his previous two campaigns in Turin. In 18 appearances across all competitions, the Brazilian has netted twice and provided three assists.

Douglas Costa net worth:

According to GossipGist, the Douglas Costa net worth is estimated to be around €9.24 million. Before joining Juventus, Costa spent three seasons with Bayern Munich. Costa is one of the many players in the Serie A that has agreed to wage cuts amid the coronavirus crisis.

