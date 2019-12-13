Pep Guardiola Bans Manchester City Players From Club's Christmas Celebrations

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly banned the first team players from attending the club’s Christmas party. The club has been hosting a festive party for the entire staff of the club since the past few years. However, Guardiola does not want to risk a slump in the team’s performance.

Also Read | Manchester City Star Gabriel Jesus Becomes The Youngest Brazilian To Score 10 Goals In CL

Manchester City lost twice after last year's festive party

After last year's celebrations, Guardiola’s side lost 3-2 at home against Crystal Palace, and then lost again to Leicester City four days later. Guardiola feels that the celebration had contributed to the team’s poor results, which left City vulnerable to losing out on the Premier League title. The back-to-back Premier League champions are not having a great campaign this season as compared to previous years. They are placed third in the Premier League table, six points behind Leicester City and 14 points adrift league leaders Liverpool.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola And The Dark Cloud Of The "chequebook Manager"

Manchester United defeats Manchester City in the Premier League

Manchester United defeated Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, December 7, 2019. United’s Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scored for their side in the first half of the match. City defender Nicolas Otamendi scored in the 85th minute, but he could not salvage a point from the match. The defeat leaves Manchester City in the third place in the Premier League table. They have lost four matches while winning on 10 occasions.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola Feels Manchester City Cannot Compete Against Manchester United And Liverpool

Manchester City topped Group C of the Champions League

Manchester City clinched the top spot in Group C of the UEFA Champions League with an unbeaten record in the competition so far. The defending Premier League champions came from a goal down to win 1-4 away against Dinamo Zagreb. Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus was the key man for City on matchday six as he scored thrice to inspire the dominating win. Phil Foden also scored in the last minutes of the match. Manchester City will next play against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, December 15, 2019.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Answers BIG Question: Who Is The Best Footballer In The Indian Cricket Team?