Manchester City Star Gabriel Jesus Becomes The Youngest Brazilian To Score 10 Goals In CL

Champions League 2019-20 group stage matches have concluded as the Round of 16 contenders are decided after the Wednesday night games. Manchester City clinched the top spot in Group C with an unbeaten record in the competition so far. The defending Premier League champions came from a goal down to clinch a 1-4 away win against Dinamo Zagreb. Gabriel Jesus was the key man for City on Wednesday night as he scored thrice to inspire the dominating win. Phil Foden also appeared on the score sheet before full-time.

Also Read | NFL Salary Cap Could Hit $200 Million Mark In Upcoming 2020 Season: Reports

Gabriel Jesus was the star for Manchester City in the Champions League

It was a special night for Gabriel Jesus as he reached a couple of milestones with his heroics for Manchester City. The Brazilian completed the 100-goal mark with his second goal of the match. Jesus has a total of 101 goals to his name with the completion of his hat-trick against Dinamo Zagreb. The striker has netted 18 goals for Brazil, 28 goals for Palmeiras and 55 goals for Manchester City. Jesus' night got even more special when he became the youngest Brazilian to score 10 goals in the Champions League. The record was previously held by Neymar Jr, who accomplished the record at 23 years and 75 days, whereas, Jesus reached the milestone at 22 years and 252 days.

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Confirms Nemanja Matic Return Ahead Of AZ Alkmaar Europa League Clash

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola had some high praise for Gabriel Jesus. Guardiola in a post-match interview said that Manchester City are delighted with Gabi (Gabriel Jesus). Guardiola expects that Jesus' recent form will hopefully lift his mood and make him more positive. Pep thinks that the 22-year-old is a fighter and that he also contributes while defending but a striker needs goals which are important for him and for the team. Manchester City will next face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

Also Read | Bayern Munich Are One Step Closer To Sign Leroy Sane As He Refuses City's New Contract

PEP 💬 @PhilFoden can attack the central defenders, attack the goal, he's incredibly dangerous. He played really well.



I'm incredibly delighted for @gabrieljesus33. Strikers need goals, he scored three. It was important for him, for the team, for everyone.



🔵 #ManCity #UCL pic.twitter.com/pKWjHXw4JB — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 11, 2019

Also Read | Man City Transfer News: Pep Guardiola Targetting Nathan Ake And Samuel Umtiti?