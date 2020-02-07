Sergio Aguero Wins 7th Player Of The Month Award, Sets New Premier League Record

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has broken the record for the most Premier League Player of the Month awards after winning the coveted prize for the month of January 2020. The Argentine international has now won the award a record seven times, beating Harry Kane and Steven Gerrard, who have six each to their name. Sergio Aguero first picked up the Player of the Month award in October 2013, with his 6th Player of the Month win just under a year ago in February 2019.

Sergio Aguero POTM: Manchester City striker wins award for record seventh time

SEVEN SERGIO! @aguerosergiokun has won a record seven @premierleague Player of the Month awards!



🏆 October 2013

🏆 November 2014

🏆 January 2016

🏆 April 2016

🏆 January 2018

🏆 February 2019

🏆 January 2020



The King!



🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/4e0fLUqsc2 — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 7, 2020

Sergio Aguero breaks Premier League record for most Player of the Month awards

Sergio Aguero has been in fine form in January, despite Manchester City losing further ground on runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool. Aguero broke two records in an eventful month. He became the highest-scoring foreign player in the Premier League history, while also beating Alan Shearer’s record of most hat-tricks in England’s top flight with his treble against Aston Villa. In total, Sergio Aguero smashed six goals in January and became the first Manchester City player to win the Player of the Month award this season.

Sergio Aguero POTM: Sergio Aguero becomes the 4th highest Premier League goal-scorer

Sergio Aguero is the 4th highest goal scorer in the history of the Premier League. The Manchester City forward went past Frank Lampard's tally of 177, and currently has 180 goals, only behind Andy Cole, Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer. If Aguero continues his golden touch, Cole's record might be beaten before the end of the 2019-20 Premier League season. Sergio Aguero is also contending for the PL Golden Boot, and only trails current top scorer Jamie Vardy by one goal.

