Premier League Top Scorers 2019-20: Jamie Vardy, Sergio Aguero Lead The Race

Premier League 2019-20 season has shaped up wonderfully so far with 25 games played by all 20 teams. Liverpool have almost booked their first Premier League title in 30 years with an unbeaten record. Defending champions Manchester City have experienced a dip in form and they have lost six games this season. They are 22 points behind league-leaders Liverpool. Leicester City have once again managed to surprise everyone and they have placed themselves on the third spot of the Premier League 2019-20 points table.
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy is leading the Premier League top scorers chart this season. The 33-year-old striker has enjoyed himself while playing under Brendan Rodgers this season. Jamie Vardy has scored a total of 17 goals this season. However, Jamie Vardy has not been on the scoresheet in his last seven Premier League games. Manchester City's Sergio Aguero is second in the list of Premier League top scorers this season with 16 goals to this name. Let's have a detailed look at the Premier League top scorers this season.
Name: Jamie Vardy
Team: Leicester City
Goals: 17
Name: Sergio Aguero
Team: Manchester City
Goals: 16
Name: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Team: Arsenal
Goals: 14
Name: Marcus Rashford
Team: Manchester United
Goals: 14
Name: Danny Ings
Team: Southampton
Goals: 14
Name: Mohamed Salah
Team: Liverpool
Goals: 14
Name: Tammy Abraham Chelsea 13
Team: Chelsea
Goals: 13
Name: Raheem Sterling
Team: Manchester City
Goals: 11
Name: Harry Kane
Team: Tottenham
Goals: 11
Name: Sadio Mane
Team: Liverpool
Goals: 11
Name: Teemu Pukki
Team: Norwich
Goals: 11
Name: Raul Jimenez
Team: Wolves
Goals: 11
Salah has been winning the Premier League top scorer award since the past two seasons. Jamie Vardy will try to find his stunning form consistently to help his side finish in the top four. He would also want to win the Premier League's top scorer award this year.
Sergio Aguero is also expected to score many goals this season as the Premier League veteran can't stop finding the back of the net. All the players have 13 more games to top the Premier League top scorer's chart this season.
