Premier League Top Scorers 2019-20: Jamie Vardy, Sergio Aguero Lead The Race

Premier League 2019-20 season has shaped up wonderfully so far with 25 games played by all 20 teams. Liverpool have almost booked their first Premier League title in 30 years with an unbeaten record. Defending champions Manchester City have experienced a dip in form and they have lost six games this season. They are 22 points behind league-leaders Liverpool. Leicester City have once again managed to surprise everyone and they have placed themselves on the third spot of the Premier League 2019-20 points table.

Who can finish on the top of the Premier League top scorers chart?

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy is leading the Premier League top scorers chart this season. The 33-year-old striker has enjoyed himself while playing under Brendan Rodgers this season. Jamie Vardy has scored a total of 17 goals this season. However, Jamie Vardy has not been on the scoresheet in his last seven Premier League games. Manchester City's Sergio Aguero is second in the list of Premier League top scorers this season with 16 goals to this name. Let's have a detailed look at the Premier League top scorers this season.

Premier League top scorers so far

Name: Jamie Vardy

Team: Leicester City

Goals: 17

Name: Sergio Aguero

Team: Manchester City

Goals: 16

Name: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Team: Arsenal

Goals: 14

Name: Marcus Rashford

Team: Manchester United

Goals: 14

Name: Danny Ings

Team: Southampton

Goals: 14

Name: Mohamed Salah

Team: Liverpool

Goals: 14

Name: Tammy Abraham Chelsea 13

Team: Chelsea

Goals: 13

Name: Raheem Sterling

Team: Manchester City

Goals: 11

Name: Harry Kane

Team: Tottenham

Goals: 11

Name: Sadio Mane

Team: Liverpool

Goals: 11

Name: Teemu Pukki

Team: Norwich

Goals: 11

Name: Raul Jimenez

Team: Wolves

Goals: 11

Salah has been winning the Premier League top scorer award since the past two seasons. Jamie Vardy will try to find his stunning form consistently to help his side finish in the top four. He would also want to win the Premier League's top scorer award this year.

Sergio Aguero is also expected to score many goals this season as the Premier League veteran can't stop finding the back of the net. All the players have 13 more games to top the Premier League top scorer's chart this season.

