Guardiola Hits Back At Klopp, Mourinho & LaLiga Chief For Criticising Man City CAS Verdict

The Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) decision to overturn UEFA's two-season Champions League ban on Monday did not go down well with the Etihad-based outfit's rivals. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho slammed the CAS for its verdict. Now, Man City manager Pep Guardiola has hit out at the two.

Klopp, Mourinho criticise Man City CAS verdict

Klopp had described the Man City CAS verdict as 'not a good day for football.' On the other hand, Mourinho had labelled the decision as a 'disgrace' to football. Responding to the criticism, the Spanish tactician has claimed that Klopp and Mourinho should apologise for their statement directed at the club for criticising the Man City CAS verdict in their favour.

Man City were damaged: Guardiola responds on Man City CAS verdict

Speaking with the media ahead of his side's game on Wednesday, Guardiola exclaimed that he was extremely happy with the decision. The decision proved that everything said against the club was not true. He further hit at out at Mourinho and Klopp, saying that these managers should know that the club were damaged by the UEFA ban. He does not expect the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea or any other club to stand by them, but Man City have the right to defend themselves.

Responding to Klopp's 'not a good day for football' comments, Guardiola asserted that it was a good day for football because they play by the same rules as that of the other clubs in Europe. Man City were banned by the UEFA for violating the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. However, the former Barcelona boss feels that his club did no wrong, a stand proved by the Man City CAS verdict.

Guardiola hits out at LaLiga President

Klopp and Mourinho weren't the only critics of the decision. LaLiga President Javier Tebas had questioned the appropriateness of CAS to deal with such matters. Responding harshly, Guardiola claimed that the LaLiga President was jealous of English football. He also comically claimed that he will seek legal advice from Tebas, jokingly addressing him as a legal expert.

Image courtesy: Man City Twitter/AP