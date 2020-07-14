Man City To Upgrade Pep Guardiola's £20 Million-a-year Contract After CAS Clean Chit

In a major relief to Manchester City, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned UEFA's decision of a two-season Champions League ban on Monday. Sensing relief, the Cityzens have now decided to continue with their progress off the field, with latest reports suggesting that Pep Guardiola's £20-million-a-year ($25 million) contract will now be extended with a lucrative bump in pay.

Pep Guardiola Man City contract: No mass exodus from the club

The Man City CAS verdict has benefitted the club in several ways. The decision will play a pivotal role in ensuring the stay of several top players along with manager Pep Guardiola. After the UEFA judgement was announced, several players including the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling had hinted at their departure if CAS did not nullify the decision. In fact, Guardiola was also linked with a return to Barcelona.

Pep Guardiola Man City contract: Manager to earn £20 million a year

Pep Guardiola's contract with Man City runs until 2021, implying that the club still have a season more to convince the Spanish tactician to ink a new contract. Having received a major boost with the CAS decision, Man City have now decided to offer a new contract to the Spanish tactician that will see him earn more than the current £20 million a year.

Having joined Man City in 2016, Pep Guardiola has achieved immense domestic success at the Etihad. He has won two successive Premier League titles before being dethroned by Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool this season. The Man City hierarchy reportedly crave a Champions League triumph and believe that the former Barcelona boss is the person to help the club make a mark in Europe.

Pep Guardiola's side to host Real Madrid

This season, Man City have performed well in the Champions League. Pep Guardiola oversaw his side's 2-1 victory against Real Madrid in the first leg of the Round of 16. Meanwhile, Los Blancos will travel to the Etihad in an attempt to overturn the first-leg deficit. Guardiola, on the other hand, will have considerable resources at his disposal with no long-term injuries except Sergio Aguero as the Cityzens chase a first-ever Champions League trophy.

Image courtesy: Man City Twitter