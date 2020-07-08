Pep Guardiola Interfered Too Much In Medical Matters: Former Bayern Munich Doctor

Former Bayern Munich club doctor German Hans-Wilhelm Mueller-Wohlfahrt has sensationally revealed that he left the Bundesliga giants after a row with Pep Guardiola. The Man City manager spent three years in Germany with the Bavarian giants, winning the Bundesliga thrice. Mueller-Wohlfahrt started working with Bayern in 1977 but resigned abruptly five years ago while Pep Guardiola was Bayern Munich boss.

Guardiola in Bundesliga: Former Bayern Munich doctor slams Pep Guardiola for interfering in medical matters

Speaking to German broadcaster BR24, German Hans-Wilhelm Mueller-Wohlfahrt opened up on his Bayern Munich stint and his surprise resignation. Mueller-Wohlfahrt said that he couldn't put up with a young coach like Pep Guardiola interfering in medical matters. The 77-year-old said that Guardiola is one of the best managers in the world and has managed some of the very best in the business but thought he was better at everything he did. Mueller-Wohlfahrt returned to Bayern Munich after Pep Guardiola became Man City manager and retired last month. The former club doctor terms his tenure under Pep Guardiola as a black spot in his career after the former Barcelona boss blamed the club's medical department for a Champions League defeat at Porto.

Dr. Müller-Wohlfahrt on Pep Guardiola: "It was just that I couldn't put up with the fact that a young coach - who was very successful and who is probably one of the really, really big ones - interfered in medical matters and knew everything better than I did." [@BR24sport] pic.twitter.com/i3yZRsiOSg — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 6, 2020

German Hans-Wilhelm Mueller-Wohlfahrt is regarded as one of the finest sports doctors in the world and his client list includes the now-retired Usain Bolt. The world-record holder dedicated his 2016 Olympic gold medal after the men's 100m final to Mueller-Wohlfahrt for helping him overcome a calf injury. Mueller-Wohlfahrt also worked with the Germany national team from 1995 until after the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He revealed that he met Pep Guardiola after their Bayern Munich stint and have buried the hatchet by talking things over.

Pep Guardiola in Bundesliga

After a sabbatical post his legendary Barcelona tenure, Pep Guardiola was announced as Bayern Munich boss ahead of the 2013-14 season. In his first season with the Bavarian giants, Guardiola led the team to victory in the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, while lifting the domestic double. Two more Bundesliga titles and another DFB Pokal trophy arrived, but his failure in guiding the Bavarian giants to the Champions League title saw him leave his post as Bayern Munich boss at the end of the 2015-16 season.

(Image Credit: fcbayern.com, bundesliga.com)