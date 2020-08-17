Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Remebers Smiling Despite A Broken Arm During Europa League Debut

Bengaluru FC shot-stopper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is one of only five Indians to have played professional football in Europe, along with the likes of Indian football legends Mohammed Salim, Baichung Bhutia, Sunil Chhetri and Subrata Pal. Sandhu is also the first Indian to play a competitive match for the first team of a top-division European club and became the first to make an appearance in the UEFA Europa League. However, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's Europa League debut was marred by injury after he broke his arm.

ISL news: Bengaluru FC star Gurpreet Singh Sandhu opens up on Europa League debut and European experience

Speaking in an online chat session with the All India Football Federation (AIFF), Gurpreet Singh Sandhu shed light on his experience in Europe before returning home with Bengaluru FC. Sandhu said that he was over the moon to have played in the Europa League and while he broke his hand, he was still smiling. The Indian shot-stopper said that he was happy to ply his trade in the Europa League which nobody in India had done before, and was glad to receive the opportunity. Further elaborating on his three-year stint with Stabæk, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu said that playing in Europe fortified his mental strength and the added exposure helped him deal with tough situations. Sandhu said that as a player one has to start from scratch and prove their mettle as a footballer.

Speaking on whether he will be open to returning to Europe, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu said that he was open to returning if a decent offer came across. However, the Bengaluru FC star added that the training he receives from coaches Rogerio Ramos and Tomislav Rogic is of a European standard. Sandhu further added that with the advent of the Indian Super League, Indian football is on the right track and has brought the football culture back in the country and he's very proud to be a part of it. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu joined Bengaluru FC from Stabæk for an undisclosed transfer fee in August 2017, winning the Indian Super League and the Hero Super Cup.

When @VitasIbiza showed me the Croatian Special! pic.twitter.com/hBnqcDz2kg — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) July 16, 2020

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is currently in Sydney as he trains to return to fitness ahead of the ISL season. Sandhu has been in Australia for the past five months after the country sealed borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is currently training with former AC Milan goalkeeper Zeljko Kalac. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu said that he had trained with Erik Paartalu before Sydney United allowed him to train with their squad.

(Image Courtesy: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu Instagram)