Kerala Blasters FC Have Maximum Fan Engagement On Instagram Among All ISL Clubs

The Indian Super League (ISL) may have come into existence only six years ago but its popularity on social media has grown steadily and abundantly. A few weeks ago, it was revealed that the ISL is the fourth-biggest football league in the world on Instagram, only behind LaLiga, Premier League and the Bundesliga. It is now reported that Kerala Blasters have emerged as the most popular ISL club on social media, racking up a whopping 25.2 million interactions on Instagram during the first half of 2020.

ISL news: Kerala Blasters fans top Instagram engagement among ISL clubs

According to a recent revelation by Spanish sports business institution, Deportes y Finanza, Kerala Blasters have had a staggering 25.2 million Instagram interactions, almost four times more than second-placed FC Goa during the first six months of 2020. The Yellow Army has blown away the rest of their ISL opponents when it comes to online popularity. It was previously reported that the entire ISL managed to garner up to 38.1 million fan interactions on Instagram from January 1 till June 30 and Kerala Blasters are accountable for more than 65% of the ISL's Instagram fan interactions.

During that same period, FC Goa managed 6.83 million Instagram interactions while two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC finished in third place with 5.59 million interactions. FC Bengaluru grabbed fourth place with 1.48 million interactions while ISL champions ATK Mohun Bagan made the top five with 1.41 million interactions. The stats clearly indicate that Kerala Blasters are one of the most popular football teams representing the nation.

ISL news: Indian football on the rise

Indian football has seen a steady rise in popularity since its inception. While the earlier idea was to have marquee players feature for every franchise, Indian stars have started shining bright in the ISL. Interestingly, Man City legend Yaya Toure is the latest big name to be linked with a move to the ISL, with the Ivorian reportedly ready to lower his wage demands to have a taste of Indian football. This would also serve as a boost to the aforementioned numbers. It was also reported that the ISL managed to rack up a staggering 74.82m interactions through all its social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube) last season. This figure was almost double the interactions during the 2018-19 season.

Image Credits- Kerala Blasters Instagram