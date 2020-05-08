Erling Haaland Once Scored NINE Goals In A Game For Norway U-20s, Reveals Idol Was Zlatan

Erling Braut Haaland has been the talk of the town at Borussia Dortmund ever since he joined the German club in January, earlier this year. The Dortmund faithful have already been treated to 12 Erling Haaland goals in all competitions and the young Norwegian revealed that AC Milan superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic was his idol while growing up. Haaland once scored nine goals in a game during a FIFA World Cup U-20 game for Norway hoping to emulate the success earned by his childhood hero, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Erling Haaland idol - Zlatan Ibrahimovic

In a recent Factcheck video published by Bleacher Report, Erling Haaland revealed that his childhood inspiration was Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The 19-year-old was asked whether the "Erling Haaland idol while growing up was Zlatan Ibrahimovic, true or false?' to which the prolific goalscorer responded, "Yes, it's true". Zlatan Ibrahimovic is widely regarded as one of the best goalscorers in modern-day football and has scored over 540 career goals winning 31 trophies in the process. Erling Haaland also hoped to follow in the footsteps of his idol Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Erling Haaland goals: Haaland once scored nine goals in one game

Another astonishing fact about the teenage sensation was revealed when Haaland was asked whether he netted 9 goals in a game during the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Haaland responded by saying, "Yeah, it's true". To confirm that the Borussia Dortmund striker was indeed telling the truth here is a video of the Erling Haaland goals against Honduras.

🧘‍♂️‍ Never forget that Erling Haaland scored 9️⃣ GOALS in a single #U20WC match 🤯



🖤💛 @BlackYellow are getting a Golden Boot winner 🥇👟 pic.twitter.com/VZZu91o8Wj — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 29, 2019

Erling Haaland goals" Erling Haaland transfer news

According to The Mirror, Premier League giants Manchester United had the opportunity to seal a transfer for the goalscoring machine before Borussia Dortmund. At the time, Haaland was scoring goals for fun at Red Bull Leipzig. Due to his previous connection with Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer, Erling Haaland travelled to England to complete a transfer but pulled out because the 'whole club was not interested in his services'. Borussia Dortmund were reaping the rewards of his consistent goalscoring until the coronavirus outbreak halted football. Haaland became the first player in Bundesliga history to score seven goals in his first three games.

