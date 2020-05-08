Gary Neville Claims Angel Di Maria Was 'awful' And Played 'like A Drain' At Man United

Manchester United legend Gary Neville slammed Angel Di Maria and his wife Jorgelina Cardoso after she claimed the duo had a torrid time in England and English people are 'skinny and weird'. Angel Di Maria joined Man United in 2014 after starring for Real Madrid in the 2014 Champions League final. Despite early signs of promise, the season quickly turned a nightmare for the Argentine and he was shipped off to Paris Saint-Germain a year later.

Angel Di Maria's wife criticises Di Maria Man United stay

During a recent interview with Los Angeles de la Manana, Angel Di Maria's wife said her time in England was the worst and that England was always the last place she'd want to go. "It was horrible! All of it was horrible, we went to the house and we were like... 'See you later guys, we're out of here'," she said. "When we left, I said to him, 'Go to any country - except England'. Anyway, one year later and there we were in England and it was horrible, a sh***ole."

"I didn't like anything at all. The people were all skinny, neat, weird. You are walking and you don't know if they are going to kill you or not. The food is disgusting. The girls all use a lot of makeup like they are dolls."

Gary Neville hits back at Angel Di Maria's wife, brands Di Maria Man United stint as 'awful'

Gary Neville seemed to be unsure if Angel Di Maria's wife just making excuses for her husband's poor stint in the Premier League or she, in fact, struggled during her one-year stay. Speaking to Sky Sports, Gary Neville did claim Angel Di Maria was a big disappointment for Man United fans especially after his success at Real Madrid. "All I would say is we hear these stories from time to time, a player has played like a drain and Di Maria did, he was awful and I had great expectations," Neville said.

Gary Neville defending Manchester after what Di Maria's wife said about the city



"Maybe he should look at Sergio Aguero and Zabaleta, both who have done alright." #MCFCpic.twitter.com/qpcvQvgI1v — ManCityzens (@ManCityzenscom) May 7, 2020

Gary Neville admitted he had high expectations for Angel Di Maria when he arrived at the club in 2014. However, the move soon proved to be a dud and Di Maria never appeared interested from Day 1, according to Neville. The football pundit did sympathise with Jorgelina Cardoso after her early experience in Britain was blighted with burglary, but chose to defend his city claiming the robbery experience might have 'clouded' her judgement.

Why did Di Maria leave Man United? Success after failed Old Trafford stint?

As mentioned, Angel Di Maria joined Man United in 2014 after the Red Devils paid a then-British transfer fee of £59.7 million for the Argentine. In 32 appearances for the club, the attacker just managed a paltry four goals and for the most part, failed to justify his price tag. A year later, Di Maria jumped ship to PSG where he once again found his groove and now is one of the key players for the French giants. He has so far played 217 games for PSG notching a healthy total of 81 goals.

