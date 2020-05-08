LaLiga Return: Leganes Coach Javier Aguirre Claims League Will Resume By June 20

Leganes coach Javier Aguirre has claimed that LaLiga will resume by June 20 and will finish off the remaining fixtures by July 26. Ther have been frequent talks for an early LaLiga return after the league was suspended due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic in Spain. Those talks have been amplified, given the financial figures at stake and the fact that the Bundesliga return is scheduled for May 16.

LaLiga return: Leganes coach speaks on league resumption, LaLiga training

Leganes coach Aguirre has claimed that he has been informed officially of the intention of the authorities of a possible LaLiga return by June 20, while the league shall be brought to a close in five weeks, around July 26. He also claimed that the matches will be played on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, implying a stringent and hectic schedule will be put in place to ensure the season is completed on time.

🔙 WE ARE BACK | The first team will return to training this Friday (16:45h) at Instalación Deportiva Butarque.#LegaIsBack #GoLega



▶️ https://t.co/yZEZUJHl6y pic.twitter.com/ebDlcXdVLr — C.D. Leganés 🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@CDLeganes_en) May 7, 2020

LaLiga return: Leganes coach reveals all players tested negative after LaLiga coronavirus testing

The Leganes coach asserted that he was informed officially by the league authorities of the LaLiga return date. He also claimed that he was happy about the decision and that Leganes were scheduled to return to training on Friday. According to reports, every player should test negative for the coronavirus pandemic before he could return to training. The Leganes coach revealed that his team players all tested negative.

LaLiga return: LaLiga training resumes

However, despite the bold claims made by Leganes coach Aguirre, league officials have denied commenting on a possible LaLiga return date. Reports have claimed that they are more focused on ensuring a full LaLiga training completion at the moment. Initially, every player is expected to train alone with a maximum of six players on the pitch. In the second stage, training in small groups will be permitted.

