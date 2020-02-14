The Debate
The Debate
Erling Haaland Slams Reports Claiming Manchester United Move Failed Over High Wage Demands

Football News

Erling Haaland recently berated reports stating that his potential January move to Manchester United failed because of his high wage demands

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland recently berated reports stating that his potential move to Manchester United failed because of his high wage demands. The 19-year-old striker signed for the German club in January 2020 and has already scored eight goals so far. According to reports, the Red Devils had been keeping tabs on the striker but the deal failed to materialise because of a release clause the player's agent Mino Raiola insisted on.

Haaland slams false news

According to reports, Haaland slammed all reports talking about the false news and said that money was not an important factor governing his decision. He further added that his decision to sign for Dortmund was the best step for his development. According to reports, the young striker said that all those writing those false reports will have to explain themselves, adding that it was kind of funny for him to be accused of such a thing.

Haaland added all those close to him are aware of the fact that he is not a player who is money minded. The Dortmund striker added that Solskjaer played a very important role in helping him to get where he is today. He also said that even with everything going around and his history with Solskjaer, Borussia Dortmund was the best option for him.

Erling Haaland a 'perfect' fit for Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland has netted 36 goals in 27 games for Salzburg and Dortmund this season. His side is placed third on the Bundesliga points table with 39 points to their credit. Dortmund will next play against Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday (Saturday according to IST). Haaland has enjoyed immense success at Dortmund so far this season. He has scored eight goals along with an assist in five games for the Bundesliga outfit.

According to earlier reports, Manchester United had blamed Mino Raiola as the main reason behind their failure to land Erling Haaland at Old Trafford. Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola and Manchester United haven’t been on the best of terms since one of Raiola’s clients Paul Pogba’s transfer to the club.

Published:
COMMENT
