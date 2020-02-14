Liverpool Discover Deadline To Activate Timo Werner's Clause; Reds Keen On Landing Striker

Defending European Champions Liverpool have until the end of April to benefit from the signing of their long-term target Timo Werner. It is reported that the RB Leipzig striker has a release clause of around £50 million and Liverpool have until April to activate it

Timo Werner release clause: Liverpool look to activate £50 million release clause

According to reports in England, Liverpool are interested in bringing the striker to Anfield next season. The club even attempted to sign Timo Werner in the January transfer window. However, a deal could not be agreed upon. This summer, however, the Reds would be looking to seal the much-anticipated transfer.

Timo Werner release clause: Liverpool have a good relationship with RB Leipzig

Liverpool have a good relationship with RB Leipzig. It could increase the chances of Timo Werner joining the Reds. It is rumoured that the Premier League giants are willing to rake up the amount to £60 million as well. The amount does justice to the quality that the 23-year-old striker possesses. This season, Werner has scored 25 goals, while also bagging 10 assists in 30 games.

We heared, he is headed towards #Tottenham though ... — RB Leipzig (@DieRotenBullen) February 12, 2020

RB Leipzig recently played a prank on one of the trolls on Twitter. RB Leipzig responded to a tweet and said that Werner was heading to Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool will next play against Norwich City

Liverpool are on course to win their first-ever Premier League title this season. Jurgen Klopp’s men have a 22-point lead over second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League. The Reds will next play against Norwich City on Saturday.

