Haaland Still Man United's Key Target, Mbappe Too Might Be Persuaded If PSG Tumble In UCL

Manchester United’s attempt to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland hasn’t eased off a bit despite the setback more than a year ago. Man United sill believe Haaland could be persuaded for a move to Old Trafford. However, the club are also exploring the idea of moving in for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe. Although the move for the Frenchman will be decided by one key factor.

Man United transfers: Talks of Haaland to United yet to die down?

Haaland remains the key target for the Red Devils and the club will attempt to land him next summer, according to a report by The Athletic. He is been touted as the ideal player to lead the lines at Old Trafford for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer alongside striker Marcus Rashford. Indeed, the talks of a move for Haaland to United are no hidden secret.

Erling Braut Håland is #mufc's prime target up front, but United could be in the conversation for Kylian Mbappé too if PSG fail to win the Champions League. Harry Kane is also admired #mulive [@lauriewhitwell] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 5, 2021

Man United and RB Salzburg had held several rounds of negotiations during the winter transfer window of 2020 in order to tempt the striker away from Austria. But a deal could not be agreed upon and the Norwegian international went on to join Borussia Dortmund. Haaland managed 27 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring 27 goals in all, while also bagging eight assists to his credit.

Mbappe transfer to Man United will depend on PSG's Champions League run

The Athletic report also suggested that Man United are looking at alternatives if in case they fail to tempt the 20-year-old. Mbappe is being considered next in line to spearhead the attack at Old Trafford. However, his transfer will mainly depend on PSG’s success in the Champions League.

Indeed, Mbappe has been keen on clinching the Champions League with the Parc des Princes outfit. The team came close to winning the top accolade last season, only for Bayern Munich to halt their impressive run. PSG appear to have a foot in the quarter-final of the competition this season, following their epic 4-1 lead against Barcelona in the first leg of the round of 16.

Mbappe linked closely with Real Madrid

Notably, Mbappe has been linked largely with a move to defending LaLiga champions Real Madrid, more so with the kind of influence that Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane has over the 22-year-old France international. The former Monaco superstar has seen a massive surge in his transfer value after he struck a hat-trick against Barcelona in the Champions League.

Image courtesy: Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe Twitter