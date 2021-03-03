Man United Should Move HEAVEN And EARTH To Sign Mbappe Or Haaland: Rio Ferdinand

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland have emerged as the top goal scorers in the world. The two are regarded as the ultimate successors to the legacy established by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Manchester United, who once dominated Europe are eager to re-affirm their influence. Club legend Rio Ferdinand has insisted that either Mbappe or Haaland will play a key role in Man United's resurgence in the Premier League and in Europe.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe transfer news: Liverpool to challenge Real Madrid despite Ronaldo trump card

Rio Ferdinand praises Solskjaer's efforts this season

Ferdinand lavished praise at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for bringing about a visible transformation in the team's performance this season. Speaking to the FIVE Youtube channel, he said, "Manchester United were playing catch up from everybody last season. That’s a big, big achievement in that sense. I see progress."

Rio Ferdinand says United should "move heaven and earth" to sign Erling Braut Håland or Kylian Mbappé this summer 🤑 pic.twitter.com/HPZaB84BPE — utdreport (@utdreport) March 2, 2021

He however did cite the need for a central defender to partner Harry Maguire at the back. "I still see room for improvement, we definitely need to buy a centre-back, a commanding centre back with pace," Ferdinand said. Interestingly, Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has been linked with a move to Old Trafford next summer.

Also Read | Bayern Munich chief rules out Mbappe transfer amid PSG contract speculations

Ferdinand urges Man United to sign either Mbappe or Haaland

Ferdinand also spoke about Man United's attacking prowess this season. Not denying Edinson Cavani's role in Solskjaer's schemes, Ferdinand insisted the team should sign either Mbappe or Haaland. "If people like Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe are available, you can’t allow them to go somewhere else and you need to move heaven and earth to get them here."

The former Man United defender cited the fact that the club is used to the idea of being leg by superstars. Mbappe and Haaland would play a key role in bringing about a change of narrative at Old Trafford, Ferdinand suggested as he lauded their phenomenal goalscoring instincts at a young age.

Also Read | Haaland transfer: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich approves move for Dortmund striker

Football transfer news: Haaland, Mbappe's phenomenal rise in Europe

Indeed, talks of the Haaland transfer to Man United are no hidden secret. Man United and RB Salzburg underwent several rounds of negotiations during the winter transfer window of 2020. But a deal could not be agreed upon and Haaland went on to join Borussia Dortmund. Haaland has racked up 44 appearances across all competitions, netting 43 times since his move to Germany, suggestive of his impeccable form in front of goal.

Mbappe has been linked largely with a move to Real Madrid, more so with the kind of influence that Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane has over the 22-year-old. The French superstar has seen a massive surge in his transfer value after he struck a hat-trick against Barcelona in the Champions League.

Also Read | Football transfer news: Neymar to sign extension with PSG, Sergio Ramos' future uncertain

Image courtesy: Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe Twitter