Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Liverpool To Challenge Real Madrid Despite Ronaldo Trump Card

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe proved why is he touted as the next mega superstar in the world of football when he struck thrice against Barcelona. His scintillating performance is bound to attract interest from some of the top clubs across Europe. Real Madrid have been considered the front runners to land the France international ever since his move to PSG. But Premier League heavyweights Liverpool are also keen on signing him and are willing to battle it out with Los Blancos.

Kylian Mbappe transfer news: Real Madrid, Liverpool to battle for youngster

Following Mbappe's thrilling hat-trick against Barcelona, stakes on the player have surged massively. Clubs consider the 2018 World Cup winner as the ideal player to continue the legacy established by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Although Real Madrid are the current favourites to land him citing the influence of Ronaldo's lasting legacy and Zinedine Zidane, Liverpool are yet to give up on the pursuit.

According to Daily Mail, Real Madrid and Liverpool are set to compete for Mbappe's signature. The defending LaLiga champions have an ace card in the form of Ronaldo's legacy. President Florentino Perez will try to tempt the striker by offering the number 7 shirt. But, Liverpool cannot be ruled out from the transfer completely.

Kylian Mbappe transfer news: PSG label €200m price tag

Mbappe's contract expires in June 2022. He is yet to agree to a new contract with the defending Ligue 1 champions citing interest from Real Madrid. PSG have recently labelled a €200 million price tag on their prized asset if he does not decide to extend his stay.

If PSG fail to convince him to renew his contract, then he will leave as a free agent in June 2022. Under such circumstances, the Parc des Princes outfit might be forced to sell him off in the upcoming summer to avoid letting him leave for free. Notably, PSG had paid €180 million to Monaco to sign him in 2017.

Mbappe career goals and net worth

Following his hat-trick in the Champions League, Mbappe has now become the third-highest goalscorer in the history of PSG. He has racked up 111 goals since his move to the French capital, only next to Edinson Cavani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. He is one of the highest earners in Ligue 1 with his net worth estimated at $45 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Image courtesy: Kylian Mbappe Twitter