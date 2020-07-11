Hakim Ziyech Leaves For The UK In Private Jet Reportedly Ahead Of Chelsea Move

Chelsea's new signing Hakim Ziyech has hopped onto a private jet along with his entourage to travel to the UK ahead of his unveiling at the Stamford Bridge. The Hakim Ziyech transfer to Chelsea was made official a few months back and will join the Stamford Bridge outfit soon along with Timo Werner, who was signed from RB Leipzig.

Hakim Ziyech travels to the UK

Recently, a few pictures of Hakim Ziyech went viral on the internet in which he is seen ready to board a private jet. In a couple of other videos, the winger is seen in the flight and relaxing ahead of his move to Chelsea. In one of the clips, Ziyech is filmed looking out of the window, while in another, he is seen paying attention to something placed in front of him.

📸 — Hakim Ziyech is on his way to London 💙 pic.twitter.com/seFWbPsAY7 — AAZ 🇰🇿🇷🇺 (@AAZchelsea) July 10, 2020

The Hakim Ziyech transfer to Chelsea was sealed by the Premier League giants way back in February for a reported fee of £37.8 million. The Chelsea transfer news suggested that the Eredivisie giants had rejected an earlier proposal to sign the winger in the January transfer window. However, Chelsea offered an improved proposal amid growing interest from other Premier League heavyweights.

Timo Werner to join Hakim Ziyech at Chelsea

The Hakim Ziyech transfer to Chelsea is the first major signing of the summer under Frank Lampard. His signing was followed by a deal for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner. After a failed move to the newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool, Chelsea emerged as the favourites to sign the Germany international. His transfer was sealed for a reported fee of £53 million, as per the Chelsea transfer news.

Hakim Ziyech with his agent on his way to Chelsea 🇬🇧, bringing the Fanta orange 🍊 with him 🇲🇦😂💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/RHWKX9kGwI — Foot Moroccan #BLM (@FootMoroccan) July 10, 2020

Hakim Ziyech managed 35 appearances across all competitions before the 2019-20 Eredivisie campaign was declared null and void due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Despite the coronavirus setback, the Moroccan international netted eight goals along with a mammoth 21 assists to his credit.

Chelsea's standing in the Premier League

Apart from Hakim Ziyech, Chelsea are also in the fray to sign Bayer Leverkusen youngster Kai Havertz. Amid the Ziyech transfer news, Chelsea occupy the third spot in the Premier League with 60 points in all. The Blues will next play Sheffield United on Saturday at Bramall Lane.

Image courtesy: Hakim Ziyech Instagram