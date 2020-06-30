Achraf Hakimi Pens Emotional Goodbye Message To Dortmund Ahead Of Inter Milan Move

Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi has sent out an emotional message to his former club Borussia Dortmund after arriving in Italy for the completion of his move to Inter Milan. The Achraf Hakimi transfer rumours have been in full force as the Real Madrid right-back is on the verge of completing a transfer to Serie A side Inter Milan. The Achraf Hakimi to Inter Milan deal will set the Italian club back by a reported €40 million (£37m).

Achraf Hakimi transfer: Message to Dortmund fans

On Instagram and Twitter, Achraf Hakimi wrote a heartfelt message to the Dortmund supporters upon bringing an end to 'two wonderful years' in Germany. The right-back revealed that he always felt the support of the fans since he arrived at the club and it was completely a 'right choice' to call Dortmund his home two years ago. Hakimi continued to thank his teammates and the coaching staff at Dortmund for their 'love and trust'. In conclusion, Hakimi said he hopes to cross paths with Borussia Dortmund in the future.

The former Dortmund defender played his final game for the club on Saturday, coming on as a substitute in a 4-0 defeat against Hoffenheim. In his final season with Dortmund, Hakimi scored nine goals and registered 10 assists across all competitions. In total, Hakimi made 73 appearances for Dortmund, scoring 12 goals and laying on 17 assists.

Achraf Hakimi transfer: Hakimi to Inter Milan deal on the verge of completion

Following his two-year loan spell at Dortmund, Hakimi was set to return to Real Madrid next month. However, the 21-year-old has opted to leave Los Blancos permanently in order to attain regular football elsewhere. The Achraf Hakimi transfer news has been the talk of the town as the defender's current contract with Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2022.

Inter Milan have now agreed on a reported €40 million (£37m) move for an Achraf Hakimi transfer from Real Madrid. The Hakimi to Inter Milan deal is set to be completed by the end of this week. Achraf Hakimi was pictured arriving in Milan for a medical on Tuesday and is set to sign a five-year contract with the Nerazzurri. Although Achraf Hakimi is bound to join the Inter Milan ranks, the Moroccan star will be eligible to play for Antonio Conte only from next season.

Image Credits - Achraf Hakimi Instagram