Malaysian Family Performs Classical Indian Rendition Of Liverpool Anthem 'YNWA'

Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions on Thursday night after Chelsea beat Man City. The iconic Liverpool anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone (YNWA)' was sung outside Anfield after the Reds ended their 30-year wait for an English title by celebrating on the streets, ignoring social distancing protocol. On Monday, the official Indian page of the Premier League posted a video of a Malaysia-based Sikh family performing a wonderful Indian rendition of YNWA. Ardent Liverpool fan Gurmukh Singh gathered his family to perform a classical version of the Liverpool anthem and the Indian rendition of YNWA soon went viral on social media

A classical flavour to @LFC's 🎶 You'll Never Walk Alone 🎶



📹 Gurmukh Singh pic.twitter.com/sHYsdzfwgO — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) June 29, 2020

Liverpool anthem: Indian rendition of YNWA

A Liverpool fan for over 40 years, Gurmukh Singh was over the moon when Jurgen Klopp's Reds were crowned champions of England for the first time in the Premier League era. To mark the occasion, Gurmukh gathered his family to perform the Liverpool YNWA anthem with a slight twist. The Malaysia-based Sikh family opted to play the iconic Liverpool anthem in the Indian classical genre.

In the video, Gurmukh's wife Inderjit Kaur and daughters Gursimer and Kavelnain were spotted along with his 15-year-old son, Gurishver - a die-hard Manchester United fan- who reluctantly joined his family to perform the Indian rendition of YNWA. Before performing the Indian rendition of YNWA, Gurmukh revealed that his son had switched allegiances to support Manchester United during his early childhood. Gurmukh explained that his family hadn't practised the Liverpoool anthem, but the family often sing devotional songs together at home. The unique Liverpool anthem was a tribute for 'Liverpool Premier League champions'.

Gurmukh proudly donned a Liverpool scarf while playing the harmonium. By his side was Gurishver, on the tabla, who couldn't resist wearing a Manchester United scarf over his kurta. Gurmukh posted the video of his family singing the Indian rendition of YNWA on Facebook and in just over a day, the video gathered 1,600 likes and had been shared over 1,000 times.

Liverpool Premier League champions: Liverpool YNWA meaning

The Liverpool YNWA song is a well-renowned song in football which is played prior to kick-off at Anfield. The Liverpool YNWA song was originally composed by the Liverpool-based band Gerry and the Pacemakers back in 1963. The Liverpool anthem has been adopted by Scottish giants Celtic and Klopp's previous club, Borussia Dortmund.

Image Credits - Premier League India Twitter